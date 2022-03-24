How to get free Thompson Goldrim Tribute in Free Fire MAX top-up event today

Garena has updated the first top-up reward in Free Fire MAX to a new legendary gun skin called Thompson Goldrim Tribute. Players who purchase diamonds for the first time will now receive this skin instead of the Joseph character, which was previously the prize for a long time.

For those unaware, Top-up events reward players for acquiring in-game currency and are a regular occurrence in the game. It serves to encourage gamers to spend real money to acquire diamonds.

These are added at regular intervals, although the first top-up incentive typically remains the same.

Thompson Goldrim Tribute is available for free in Free Fire MAX

The Thompson Goldrim Tribute is the new free reward available to Free Fire MAX players upon purchasing the in-game currency for the first time. The top-up requirement for the skin is set at one diamond, and gamers can get it by purchasing any pack.

Even users who have purchased the in-game currency previously are eligible for this reward if they top up again. Additionally, the event will be available for a while, and they do not need to rush.

Thompson Goldrim Tribute (Image via Garena)

The gun skin also possesses a good set of attributes:

Rate of Fire: +

Reload Speed: -

Accuracy: ++

(A "+" refers to an increase while "-"means a decrease in the particular attribute).

While this gun skin looks good, it also packs a punch in added attributes, making it a worthwhile alternative to consider.

Steps to purchase diamonds and get rewards

Step 1: You must open Free Fire MAX on your device and sign in to your account.

Step 2: Access the top-up section by clicking on the + icon on the top side of the screen.

Purchasing any pack will net users a permanent skin (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Since the event requires you to purchase one diamond to get the gun skin, you may choose the smallest diamond pack.

Step 4: After the payment is complete, you will receive the diamonds in the account.

You will have to collect the Thompson Goldrim Tribute manually. You can get it under the Events tab and the Top Up & Get Thompson section.

It is a good bargain since players only have to make the smallest top-up to get the legendary gun skin. This would otherwise cost them a few hundred if not a thousand diamonds in the store.

The event will be around for a while now. Hence, gamers may even consider waiting for other top-up events to be incorporated into the game to get dual benefits.

