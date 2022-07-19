How to get free Tranquil Torrent Katana skin and Kenta’s Inked Samurai Bundle bundle in Free Fire MAX today

Top-up events have been a great hit in Free Fire MAX and its regular version. During these events, gamers who purchase a certain number of diamonds receive additional incentives in the form of cosmetics, thus increasing the overall value of their money.

Due to its rising popularity, the developers incorporate new events regularly, with Samurai top-up being the latest one on the Indian server. This event kicked off on 19 July 2022 and will be available for around a week.

Garena releases Free Fire MAX Samurai top-up featuring Kenta's Inked Samurai Bundle

The event features a total of two rewards (Image via Garena)

After the end of the Foodie top-up featuring food-themed items, Garena released the Samurai top-up for the users on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. It features a katana skin and a bundle as a reward for purchasing 300 diamonds.

The exact specifics are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get Katana – Tranquil Torrent

Purchase 300 diamonds to get Kenta's Inked Samurai Bundle

At the same time, the bundle comprises of the following items:

Inked Samurai (Top)

Inked Samurai (Bottom)

Inked Samurai (Shoes)

Kenta

900x Universal Fragment

Both top-up requirements are cumulative. Hence, users can attain both items upon purchasing 300 diamonds before the event concludes on 25 July.

How to get a free katana and bundle in Free Fire MAX

Users can follow the steps mentioned below to purchase diamonds in Free FIre MAX and attain free rewards:

Step 1: Users can open the battle royale title and then access the top-up section by clicking on the plus icon on the top right side of the screen.

Multiple top-up options will be displayed on the screen. The prices for each are as follows

100 diamonds: INR 80

310 diamonds: INR 250

520 diamonds: INR 400

1060 diamonds: INR 800

2180 diamonds: INR 1600

5600 diamonds: INR 4000

Users can purchase the desired pack of diamonds (Image via Garena)

Purchase the required quantity while keeping the event's requirements in mind. Users only need to purchase 310 diamonds worth INR 250 to get the rewards and thus offer the best value.

Step 2: Once the payment is complete, diamonds will be added to the account. Users can then access the Samurai Top Up event in the Events tab to collect the corresponding items.

Select the Samurai top-up and click the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, they may press the claim button beside the rewards to obtain them.

Players can equip the Katana skin from the weapon tab, while they may open the bundle to receive its content from the vault section.

The second threshold for the entire bundle is set at 300 diamonds, so the event provides players tremendous value. This is because a similar character bundle would cost 1199 diamonds if they were to purchase it from the store.

Thus, those users who actively purchase diamonds have a steal at hand as they buy minimal in-game currency and even land a free bundle worth thousands of diamonds.

