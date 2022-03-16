How to get free vouchers, room card, and more Free Fire MAX rewards from Holi event

Holiday targeted celebrations are nothing new when it comes to Free Fire MAX. Now that Holi, the festival of colors in India, is going to be held on 19 March 2022, the battle royale game has come with a two-week celebration that allows players to claim various in-game items for free.

The ongoing Holi event has developed a brand new fun game mode called Dodge the Balloons. The celebration targeted mode is easy to play and gives players the chance to claim exciting prizes if they meet specific criteria.

Free Fire MAX: Dodge the Balloon event

The Dodge the Balloon event commenced on 14 March 2022 and will be available to players until 20 March 2022. As the name suggests, the main motive of the mobile gamers will be to dodge the balloons using the arrow buttons on the screen.

Players will get three free tries to play Dodge the Balloon every day. Mobile gamers will get one free try per kill.

Once players get hit by an incoming balloon, the game ends. Mobile gamers can claim rewards depending on the cumulative distance they have traveled without getting hit by a balloon.

Here are the rewards and the necessary distances required for it:

1000M – Weapon Royale Voucher

3000M – Diamond Royale Voucher

5000M – 2 Hysteria SKS Crate

10000M – Craftland Card

12000M – Holi Hues

How to claim the free rewards offered by Dodge the Balloon?

Players will have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to tap on the Calendar icon after opening Free Fire MAX.

Dodge the Balloon option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will have to head over to the Happy Holi 2022 section and tap on the Dodge the Balloon option.

Step 3: Players will then have to tap on Go To.

Mobile gamers will have to dodge balloons to win prizes (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They will then have to tap on Start Game to enjoy the game mode.

