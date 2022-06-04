How to get free Weapon and Diamond Royale vouchers in Free Fire MAX this week (Indian server)

Players in Free Fire MAX have plenty of opportunities to rack up free rewards, with one of the most prominent methods being events. The developers frequently add new events, and their introduction keeps the entire community engaged.

To commemorate the release of “Bomb Squad 5v5”, a large number of themed events have been incorporated by Garena. By participating in them and completing the required tasks, individuals can get many rewards, such as Weapon Royale Vouchers, Diamond Royale Vouchers, and many more.

Free Fire MAX: How users can get free Weapon Royale Vouchers and Diamond Royale vouchers (Indian server)

Multiple events reward gamers with Weapon Royale Vouchers and Diamond Royale Vouchers. Listed below are the exact details about them:

Daily Check-In Rewards

The Daily Check-In Rewards event started in Free FIre MAX on 4 June and will be available till 9 June. As the name suggests, users have to sign in each day to claim a different reward. These are the different items that are offered to the players:

2x Random Loadout Loot Crate: Login 1 day

Gold Royale Voucher: Login 2 days

2x Weapon Royale Vouchers: Login 3 days

2x Diamond Royale Voucher and 2x Master of Minds Loot Crate: Login 4 days

Consequently, on days 3 and 4, they will be able to get the Weapon Royale Vouchers and Diamond Royale Vouchers.

Exchange Store – 1 and Exchange Store – 2

The Exchange Store – 1 event is going on (Image via Garena)

The Exchange Store – 1 has already commenced and will run until 16 June. It provides the Weapon Royale Voucher, among other rewards, and players can trade the required C4 Tokens. It will be redeemable three times for a total of 10 C4 Tokens.

Meanwhile, the Exchange Store – 2 will open on 10 June and include a Katan skin and Diamond Royale Vouchers. Similar to the previous one, players must swap 10 C4 Tokens.

Download Pack

The Download Pack event rewards players with a 1x Weapon Royale Voucher after downloading the resource pack for “Bomb Squad New Map: El Pastelo.” The redemption will be available for a long time, and users must not miss out on this opportunity.

Once on the lobby screen of Free Fire MAX, tap on the “Download Center” icon at the top of the screen. Tap on the “Special Maps” tab and press the Download option next to the El Pastelo map. It will soon be downloaded.

How to claim rewards

After the tasks are complete, the rewards can be claimed (Image via Garena)

After the respective tasks have been completed in the event, gamers can follow these steps:

Step 1: They must tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon to visit the events section in Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: Subsequently, players should press the ‘Bomb Squad 5v5’ section and choose the events providing the reward, i.e., the ones mentioned above.

Step 3: Finally, they can claim the vouchers for free.

Upon claiming the different types of vouchers, individuals can proceed to use them in their respective Luck Royales. They can also get 2x Incubator Vouchers as a login reward on 11 June 2022.

