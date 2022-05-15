How to get free Wiggle Walk emote and FFWS Beanie in Free Fire MAX this week

Events are pretty frequent in Free Fire MAX, and they have aided many players in their goal of earning free rewards. With FFWS starting, content based on it has been pouring into the game for the past few days.

One of the events recently incorporated by the developers is Watch to Win. It will reward the players with an exclusive incentive after completing the specified task/mission.

This particular event isn't available within Free Fire MAX and is running on Garena’s Booyah. Here's how users will be able to complete it.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to get free Wiggle Walk emote and FFWS Beanie pet skin

Users may earn rewards after they watch streams for a duration of 60 minutes (Image via Garena)

Like all other Watch to Win events, users must complete the task of watching livestreams for a particular time. This time around, the developers have set the requirement as 60 minutes to complete the event. Later, they will be able to get rewards including:

Wiggle Walk Emote Pet skin: FFWS Beanie GW2018 T-shirt

Users should note that these rewards aren’t guaranteed, and one random item from the complete prize pool will be drawn.

Steps to complete Watch to Win event for Free Fire MAX

Here are the steps to complete the Watch to Win event:

Step 1: Users should first download and install Booyah on their devices. After that, they must link their Free Fire MAX account to the application.

Step 2: Next, players can watch any of the livestreams on the platform for a duration of 60 minutes.

Gamers can then go ahead and claim the rewards from the app (Image via Booyah)

Step 3: Finally, they must go ahead and claim one of the rewards via the ‘Limited Time Mission’ section within the app.

Even if users don’t get the desired items, they should not be disappointed, as the developers will at least provide them with a free in-game reward.

Lone Wolf Mode Opens

Users must play a particular number of matches (Image via Garena)

If users fail to receive the FFWS Beanie pet skin via the Watch to Win event, they can resort to the ongoing Lone Wolf Mode Opens event to receive it. Here are the specifics of the event in Free Fire MAX:

Play 5 matches: Get 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Play 10 matches: Get 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Play 15 matches: Get Pet skin - FFWS Beanie

Subsequently, upon playing 15 Lone Wolf Ranked matches, they will be eligible to claim the Pet skin - FFWS Beanie for free.

