How to get free Winner Throw BTS emote in Garena Free Fire and MAX version

Free Fire's global collaboration with the world-famous K-pop band, BTS, is in the flow right now. The developers are not lagging in bringing exciting BTS-themed exclusive items via several in-game events. Likewise, Garena has arrived with another themed item in the course, the 'Winner Throw emote'.

The brand new collaboration emote can be obtained from the latest top-up event that will carry on until April 1. There are two exclusive rewards in the event: Soldier Nightmare Motorbike and the Winner Throw emote.

The former can be unlocked for a top-up of 100 diamonds, while the latter needs the same action for 300 diamonds. However, many gamers are still confused about getting these two rewards for free. They can go through the detailed guide in the following section.

Note: Players in India should refrain from installing Free Fire due to the government-imposed ban. They should play the MAX version instead.

Garena Free Fire: How to get BTS Winner Throw emote for free?

Top up 300 diamonds to get both rewards (Image via Garena)

In top-up events, players need to top-up (buy) the specified amount of diamonds for the corresponding item to get for free. It is to be noted that gamers do not have to spend diamonds to unlock that particular cosmetic.

There are two significant ways to top-up diamonds in Free Fire: the in-game method and websites like Games Kharido. However, the in-game process is the easiest.

Steps to top-up diamonds from the in-game method

The Winner Throw emote requires a 300 diamond top-up. Users can follow these simple steps to do so and claim the reward for free:

Step 1: Make sure you have sufficient balance in the Google Play Store app or the bank account linked to Google Play.

Step 2: Log into Free Fire or in the MAX version.

Step 3: Click on the 'Diamond' icon given at the top alongside the profile banner. Subsequently, go to the Top Up section.

Cost of diamonds in the Indian server (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Click on the option available with a minimum of 300 diamonds. A pop-up will ask you to choose the payment option and confirm the payment.

Step 6: If you have enough Google Play balance, continue from there. Otherwise, choose another option available.

Claim the exclusive emote for free after top-up (Image via Apd free fire legends/YouTube)

Step 7: Confirm the payment and get the diamonds added to your FF ID. In doing so, you'll see two claim options in the top-up event section. Just claim and enjoy the rewards.

Users can click on this link to learn more about the top-up process from the Games Kharido official website.

Note: The same procedure can be applied to top-up and claim free rewards in the Free Fire MAX ID.

