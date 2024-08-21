How to get Gloo Wall - Super Pixel in Free Fire

Garena frequently introduces new skins in Free Fire, and one of the latest releases is the Gloo Wall - Super Pixel, a special skin introduced as part of Superheroes Royale. This event offers two other grand prizes in the form of Backpack - Super Fusion and Dagger - Super Pixel.

During the Superheroes Royale event, you can spend diamonds to make spins for a chance to obtain the Gloo Wall - Super Pixel.

What to do to get Gloo Wall - Super Pixel in Free Fire from Superheroes Royale event

The Superheroes Royale event will only be available for one week (Image via Garena)

The Gloo Wall - Super Pixel made its way into Free Fire on August 20, 2024, via the Superheroes Royale event. It is one of the three grand prizes at the event.

Given the high demand for Gloo Wall skins within the game's community, Superheroes Royale offers a great way to obtain a themed skin for the grenade. Making one spin in the event costs only 15 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins costs 150 diamonds.

To make it even easier for you to get the Gloo Wall - Super Pixel in Free Fire, Garena has added a luck meter to Superheroes Royale. This ensures that a grand prize is withdrawn in 50 spins.

Considering that there are three grand prizes, you are guaranteed to obtain all the special skins in 150 spins. If you're lucky, you may get the Gloo Wall skin within 50 spins.

Some players may think spending diamonds on the Superheroes Royale event might not be worth it. They can save the currency for future use in Mystery Shop, where they can get special items for a cheaper price.

Steps to get the Gloo Wall - Super Pixel in Free Fire

You can follow these steps and get the Gloo Wall skin (Image via Garena)

You can refer to these steps to get your hands on the Gloo Wall - Super Pixel in Free Fire:

Step 1: Head to the Superheroes Royale event, which can be found under the Luck Royale section of the game.

Step 2: Select the necessary spin option and complete the purchase by spending diamonds.

Step 3: Once the spins are made, a random item from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

Upon obtaining the Gloo Wall – Super Pixel skin, you can equip it via the “Weapons” tab located on the lobby screen.

