How to get Good Job Charge Buster in Free Fire MAX

As the data miners had previously revealed, a new Ring-themed Luck Royale has become accessible within Free Fire MAX, offering the Good Job Charge Buster as the Grand Prize. Like many other events within the game, you must spend diamonds to make spins to win the exclusive gun skin. You can also accumulate sufficient Universal Ring Tokens and exchange them for the Grand Prize.

Unlike many other Ring-themed events, the tokens accumulated during this Luck Royale will be carried forward to the next iterations. Hence, the event offers a better value overall. The ongoing event is explained in more depth in the following sections.

New Good Job Charge Buster is available in Free Fire MAX

The new event featuring the Good Job Charge Buster became available within Free Fire MAX on June 9, 2023. It will run for a few weeks before concluding on June 22, 2023. You must spend 20 diamonds on one spin, while 10+1 spins will set you back by 200 diamonds.

The prize pool of the event includes only one gun skin and the Ring Tokens, and you may obtain one of the following randomly:

Charge Buster – Good Job!

1x Universal Ring Token

2x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

You have slightly more items in the exchange section of the new Free Fire MAX Ring event. The list includes:

Charge Buster Good Job is available for 200x Universal Ring Tokens (Image via Garena)

Charge Buster Good Job – 200x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card – 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1 Match) – 10x Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment – 5x Universal Ring Tokens

Booyah Day Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Flaring Bionica (G36 + M1873) Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Royal Warrior (AC80 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Wraith Patrol (Bizon + PARAFAL) Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens

1x Random Loadout Loot Crate – 1x Universal Ring Token

Steps to get new Good Job Charge Buster

You may follow the steps given below to receive the Charge Buster – Good Job from the newest Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Select the Charge Buster option from the available events after accessing the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: Spend diamonds to make the spins and receive items from the prize pool mentioned in the section above.

Additionally, you also have the option to exchange the Universal Ring Tokens for the reward in case you have not received the gun skin.

Step 3: Access the exchange section of the Luck Royale by clicking the option on the top right corner of the screen.

A long list of items will appear on the screen.

Select the item and press the Exchange button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You may select the desired reward and then press the Exchange button to complete the transaction.

The tokens will be deducted from your Free Fire MAX account, and you will receive the given reward.

