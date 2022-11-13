How to get Gothic Teddy Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Garena keeps introducing new content in Free Fire MAX from time to time, be it new updates, events, or in-game collectibles. Therefore, most of the sections in Luck Royale and Store get refreshed regularly as game officials introduce new items or rewards.

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX players who often spend diamonds in the game will be happy to know about the arrival of the Gothic Teddy Bundle. The new female outfit set is now the main highlight of Diamond Royale after replacing its male counterpart, Nightslayer Teddy Bundle.

In the following section, readers will learn how to access Diamond Royale and obtain Gothic Teddy Bundle.

Gothic Teddy Bundle in Diamond Royale: How to procure the new Free Fire MAX outfit set

Gothic Teddy Bundle is now available in the new Diamond Royale prize pool (image via Garena)

Garena released the new Gothic Teddy Bundle on the Free Fire MAX India server on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Like the previous primary rewards of the Diamond Royale prize pool, the Gothic Teddy Bundle will remain in the game for a specific period. This time around, players can access the new outfit set for up to 28 days from the release date.

Here's how one can access the Diamond Royale and claim the Gothic Teddy Bundle in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Spot and open Garena Free Fire MAX on your mobile, tablet, or PC/laptop (if you are using an Android emulator).

Step 2: Choose the login method you prefer to enter the game.

You can also use the guest login, but it will save your progress offline, which might get lost after uninstallation or update. Thus, if you are already using a guest account, bind it with a platform of your choice to save your in-game progress online.

Binding your account will also allow you to synchronize FF and FF MAX, which means you will not have to use different IDs to log in. It will also provide free rewards, which you can check out here.

Step 3: After entering the game, tap the "Luck Royale" section on the left of the lobby. You can access the Diamond Royale in the Luck Royale section of the game.

Step 4: After taking a look at the available rewards in the game, you will need to spend diamonds on spins to draw items from the prize pool. The Gothic Teddy Bundle is the rarest item in the pool, so it will be the hardest to claim. Moreover, there is no guarantee that you will get the bundle after a certain number of spins.

Purchase diamonds before spinning in Diamond Royale (image via Garena)

If you don't have enough diamonds in your wallet, you must head to the "diamond" section of the game to top up the Free Fire/FF MAX currency. However, instead of the in-game top-up service, you can use the membership plans (weekly or monthly) to acquire diamonds.

Membership plans are relatively cheaper and more rewarding, as players can claim a variety of other prizes besides diamonds.

