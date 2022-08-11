How to get Infernal Carnizard Bundle from Free Fire MAX Incubator?

Incubator is one of the various Luck Royales that are accessible to players in Free Fire MAX, where players have the opportunity to acquire an extensive assortment of enticing cosmetics. These often remain active for close to a month before being swapped out with a new version.

Garena recently introduced a brand-new Incubator in Free Fire MAX, which houses the Infernal Carnizard and several other outfits. Players will be required to spend diamonds to collect the necessary materials to acquire the prizes.

While many gamers want to use the Incubator to expand their collection, the enormous expense of the spins restrains them. Consequently, they usually wait for a sale or any offer.

Garena releases new Incubator in Free Fire MAX featuring Infernal Carnizard Bundle and more

The new Incubator was added to the Free Fire MAX India server on 11 August 2022, giving players almost a month to grab the exclusive bundles. A single spin in this Luck Royale will cost 40 diamonds, and a pack of five can be made for 180 diamonds.

The prize pool in the Incubator includes the following items:

Users will draw rewards from the following items (Image via Garena)

Blueprint: Berserk Reptilia

FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

Bonfire

Lucky Pants Crate

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Evolution Stone

M4A1 – Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragment (Nairi)

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

The Kung-foodies Badge

Players will draw all the items randomly, and once gamers have accumulated enough Blueprints and Evolution Stones, they can trade them for the following outfits:

A total of four outfits are available in the new Incubator (Image via Garena)

Infernal Carnizard Bundle – 3x Blueprint: Berserk Reptilia and 7x Evolution Stone

Jungle Carnizard Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Berserk Reptilia and 5x Evolution Stone

Stellar Carnizard Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Berserk Reptilia and 4x Evolution Stone

Guerilla Carnizard Bundle – 1x Blueprint: Berserk Reptilia and 3x Evolution Stone

Gamers can get all of them by accumulating enough material.

Steps to access the Incubator and get the bundle

Gamers can follow the guide given below to acquire rewards from the Incubator:

Step 1: They should access the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the button on the left side of the screen. Next, they can select the Incubator from the menu.

Step 2: Users must then spend diamonds to spin and acquire the required materials.

Click on the exchange button to access the exchange section (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once players have accumulated the required Blueprints and Evolution Stones, they can access the exchange section by clicking on the button in the center.

Step 4: Finally, they can select the desired bundle and click on the exchange button. They will have to confirm their selection to receive the outfit.

Gamers may have to spend thousands of diamonds to make spin and collect the rewards. Thus, only those with enough in-game currency to spare should proceed forward. Others can wait for a 50% discount which the developers usually offer at the end of a particular Incubator.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen