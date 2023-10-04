How to get Infernoshock Katana in Free Fire

Garena has now introduced the Infernoshock Katana in Free Fire via a special in-game web event. It is a one-of-a-kind artifact Katana equipped with several exclusive privileges such as finishing move, attack effect, duo form, elimination effect, and even hit effect. To obtain the premium skin, players might have to part with thousands of Diamonds.

More details about the event and the process of collecting the rewards are explained in the following sections.

Steps to get Infernoshock Katana in Free Fire

The new event featuring the Infernoshock Katana in Free Fire began on October 3, 2023, and it spans about two weeks, concluding on October 14, 2023. During this period, you can initiate a single spin for 20 Diamonds, as the alternative bundle of 10+1 spins is priced at 200 Diamonds.

The developers are further extending an additional offer by providing the first single spin for free, while the pack is available at the reduced rate of 100 Diamonds.

Infernoshock Katana is the most coveted item (Image via Garena)

You will draw items from the following prizepool:

Katana – Infernoshock Ottero Agent Hop Golden Fist Backpack Mystic Fox Backpack Kill Box Final Catastrophe Loot Box Tamago parachute Ebi parachute Mythological Ride surfboard An Artist’s Escape surfboard High-end Controller grenade Angry Shark grenade FFCS (M4A1 + Groza) Weapon Loot Crate Phantom Assassin (SCAR + SKS) Weapon Loot Crate Lunar New Year (SCAR + XM8) Weapon Loot Crate Phantom (P90) Weapon Loot Crate Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate Bumblebee Weapon Loot Crate Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate Armor Crate Supply Crate Leg Pockets Scan Bonfire Air Aid Secret Clue Bounty Token

Although the items are randomly selected and sent to your vault directly, you are bound to win the Infernoshock Katana in 100 spins or less. Additionally, the rewards that you already own will be converted into FF Tokens.

Spend Diamonds to obtain the rewards (Image via Garena)

You may follow these steps to get the skin in your account:

Step 1: Access the web event section in Free Fire.

After receiving the skin, you may use it through the vault section.

How many Diamonds do you need to get Infernoshock Katana in Free Fire?

You have the opportunity to secure the Infernoshock Katana, along with several other items from the prizepool, for a total of 1700 Diamonds. This calculation considers the utilization of initial discounts and then the subsequent use of 10+1 spins.

Regardless, the first spin is free, and hence, you can certainly try your luck in the new event to get the coveted Katana skin.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.