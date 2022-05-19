How to get invisible Free Fire ID names using Unicode character trick (May 2022)

Having unique Free Fire ID names is something that many players in the game want to add to their profile. Players are always on the lookout for such names that will set them apart from the rest of the crowd and make them appear unique compared to all the regular players.

The Invisible ID name is one of the most popular tricks individuals can implement into their accounts. In order to do so, they will simply need to use various special characters, such as the Braille symbols and the U+3164 Hangul Filler character.

If players aren’t aware of the steps to create an invisible name, they can follow the steps in this guide.

Note: Owing to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian users must avoid the battle royale title. However, they can continue to use the MAX version, which is not on the list of prohibited applications.

Step-by-step guide to get invisible Free Fire ID names using Unicode characters

The U+3164 must be mixed with the Braille symbols to create these invisible Free Fire ID names. Here’s a list of simple steps players can take to accomplish the same thing:

Step 1: Visit any website on the internet that provides Unicode 3164. Players can click here to access U+3164 directly.

Step 2: Copy U+3164 into the ‘Notes’ application onto their device. After that, players must enter any random Braille symbol beneath it.

Players will have to paste the Braille symbols below Unicode 3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can find Braille patterns on this link.

Step 3: Copy and paste all the text when changing the names in Free Fire.

Here are a few examples:

1) ⢠ㅤ⣴⢂

2) ⢕ㅤ⣒⣒

3) ⢽ㅤ⢷ ⢮

4) ⣀ㅤ⣈⣈

5) ⣔ㅤ⣴⣟

6) ⣛ ㅤ⣊

7) ⣛ㅤ⣀⡀

8) ⣊ㅤ⢠⡀

9) ⡿ㅤ⢂⢂

10) ⣴ㅤ⣔⣟

Steps to change names in the game

Players can follow the steps outlined below to change their in-game names:

Step 1: In the game, tap on the profile section and visit the in-game profile.

After visiting the in-game profile, players will have to tap on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Tap on the 'Edit' icon present beside their current nickname. A dialogue box will soon appear on their screen.

Individuals need to paste the name and select the '390 diamonds' option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Paste the invisible text into the text field, and tap on the ‘390 diamonds’ icon to complete the procedure.

Alternatively, a name change card can also be used by players if they want to change their in-game name.

Edited by Mayank Shete