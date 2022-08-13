How to get an invisible Free Fire nickname using Unicode 3164 (MAX version)

The use of invisible names has quickly picked up pace in the Free Fire MAX community as these have intrigued players who continuously experiment with their nicknames. Many believe it provides a sense of anonymity within the game and also fascinates other gamers who are observing the players or visiting their profiles.

There are tons of tricks available to the users. However, most of these essentially involve the use of Unicode 3164 or Hangul Filler. Players need to get the name right the first time, as altering the IGN is a costly process in the battle royale title.

Read through the following sections to quickly get an invisible name.

Steps to get an invisible name in Free Fire MAX

While it is not difficult for players to get an invisible name in Free Fire MAX, many are unaware of the exact procedure for the same. They must utilize Unicode 3164 alongside other characters to achieve their objective.

They can exactly follow the procedure given below:

Step 1: Players must access any webpage offering the Hangul Filler and paste it into the 'Notes' or any other similar application on their device.

Step 2: Next, users can need to get a list of Braille dots. These do not show up in Free Fire MAX and hence can provide an invisible name.

Gamers can paste the Braille dots beside the Unicode 3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: Players should paste multiple Braille dots beside the Hangul Filler. Subsequently, they can copy the entire text and then paste it while changing the nickname.

They must check the preview of the name to ensure that their IGN is invisible. At the same time, if gamers receive an error reading that "Nickname already exists," in that case, they can replace the Braille dots with other ones.

Note: This trick to get the invisible name has been tested and is currently working in Free Fire MAX. It may or may not work with further updates.

Guide to changing the name in Free Fire

Users can quickly change their name by repeating the instructions given below:

Step 1: First, they should access the profile section by clicking on the banner at the top.

Click on the icon beside the existing nickname (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players can click on the icon beside their existing IGN to open the Change Nickname dialog box.

Step 3: They can enter a new nickname. For invisible nicknames, they can paste the text created earlier.

Paste the text created earlier and then click the button below it (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, they can click the button below it to change the name.

Changing the name in Free Fire MAX requires 390 diamonds. Hence, users should avoid any errors as it would essentially cost them a few hundred diamonds to make amendments.

A Name Change Card can be redeemed for Guild Tokens (Image via Garena)

Alternatively, they may also use a Name Change Card for the same. This card is usually available in the events for fewer diamonds or can be redeemed through the store for 39 diamonds and 200 Guild Tokens, which is certainly more cost-effective.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta