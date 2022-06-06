How to get invisible names for Free Fire ID in June 2022

The use of invisible names has been a new trend in the Free Fire community. Players are rushing to change their IGN but often run into problems because they do not know how to do it correctly or because the method does not work. Thus, they are constantly looking for a guide for the same.

Since altering one's name costs 390 diamonds or a Name Change Card in the battle royale title, players must exercise extreme caution. This is due to the fact that if they do not get an invisible name in the first instance, the subsequent attempts will cost additional in-game currency, which is never feasible.

Read through to find detailed instructions on how to get an invisible name in Free Fire quickly and easily.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may engage in the MAX version as it is not banned.

Steps to get an invisible name in Free Fire

To get an invisible name in Free Fire, users will need to employ Unicode 3164, also known as Hangul Filler, and other symbols. A detailed guide for the same can be found below:

Step 1: Players should search U+3164 on any web browser and paste the character into any text application.

Braille patterns can be pasted by players (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Subsequently, they can access the website offering Braille Pattern Dots and paste a few of them, one below the other.

These Braille Pattern Dots are invisible in Free Fire and will provide an invisible name.

Step 3: Once users have pasted a few of these, this text can be pasted when changing the IGN in the battle royale title to get an invisible name.

Alternative

Players can also make use of the subscript characters to get an invisible name in the battle royale title. To do this, they may follow these steps:

Step 1: After they have pasted the U+3164 characters in the text application, they should create several subscript characters using the services of several websites.

The letters have to be pasted below the Hangul Filler (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: They should paste multiple subscript characters, one below the other below the Hangul Filler. Lastly, they can copy all the characters and utilize them to alter their name.

Note: These tricks to get the invisible name are working now, but they may not work later.

Instructions to change the name in Free Fire

Step 1: Users should access their profile within the battle royale by clicking on the banner and clicking on the settings icon beside the Personal Name Badge.

Step 2: Next, click the edit option beside the current moniker to open the Change Nickname dialog box.

This is the icon that players will have to tap (Image via Garena)

This can be alternatively opened by clicking on the edit option beside the existing name on the profile itself.

Step 3: Finally, they may paste the new name, and in this case, the text created for the invisible name earlier and hit the button with 390 diamonds written over it.

Alternatively, players can use the Name Change Card offered in the store's exchange section and several other events.

Subsequently, the IGN will be changed. Users will have to spend additional diamonds to make any alterations.

