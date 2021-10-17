How to get an invisible nickname in Free Fire MAX

With the introduction of Free Fire Max, players may begin their journey in the graphically improved by creating a new account or carry forward items and progress from Free Fire courtesy to Firelink technology.

There has been a new trend in the Free Fire community to employ a blank or invisible. New players in Free Fire Max can set up their IGN while setting up the account. On the other hand, the existing name can be changed using diamonds.

Users must employ the Unicode 3164 character (U+3164), often known as Hangul Filler, to create an invisible Free Fire IGN. For those who are unfamiliar with this technique, a basic and straightforward tutorial is provided below.

Creating an invisible name in Free Fire Max

If you desire to have an invisible name, you should exactly follow these instructions:

Step 1: In the first step, you must copy the Hangul Filler character (U+3164) from this website and paste it into any notes application available on your device.

Users should copy this and paste it into the notes a (Image via compart.com)

Step 2: Subsequently, you will have to create random superscript characters, preferably 3 to 4 of these. Here is the link for one of the websites that offer a superscript generator that you can utilize for this purpose.

There is no alternative format or substitute for this step and thus must be followed carefully. Otherwise, the invisible name will not work.

Paste the superscript text below the hangul filler

Step 3: You need to paste the superscript text below the invisible character, one below the other, as shown in the picture given above.

Step 4: Once all the text has been added to the text field, you should copy it.

Changing to invisible IGN in Free Fire

Step 1: You need to open the profile section and then tap on the edit icon beside the personal name badge.

Open the profile section by clicking on this icon (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 2: You will have to click the icon beside the current existing IGN.

You should press this icon to change your name (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 3: Paste the text copied earlier in the text field and hit the button with the diamond button.

Also Read

Paste the copied text (Image via Free Fire MAX)

The diamonds will be deducted and the name will be altered.

Edited by Rohit Mishra