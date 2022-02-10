How to get legendary emotes and bundles in Garena Free Fire (February 2022)

The number of in-game items has grown with the bump in Garena Free Fire's userbase. One can find different accessories and skins for their in-game characters as Free Fire offers an array of customizations. Emotes and character bundles are among the most coveted collectibles in the popular BR shooter.

Usually, players can buy all items except gloo wall skins from the store. However, legendary emotes and bundles rarely arrive in the game and players are unable to buy them directly from the store. However, one can use the store to redirect to an event featuring a specific item.

Getting the Free Fire legendary emotes and bundles this month

1) Store

"Bundle" section in the store (Image via Garena)

Players can acquire two legendary bundles directly from the store, while other items are either event-exclusive or not legendary. Apart from the bundles, only one legendary emote is available in the store.

Players can view other legendary items in the "Emote" and "Bundle" section, but most cannot be bought via the store and are only displayed there, and players can redirect from the store to the specific item to buy them.

2) Lucky Royale

There are multiple sections in Luck Royale that feature a variety of collectibles in Free Fire. Players can see new items being added to the sections of Lucky Royale every one or two weeks.

You can get a chance to acquire legendary bundles via the following Lucky Royale sections:

Diamond Royale

Incubator

Faded Wheel

A special Lucky Royale section (Based on an event)

However, legendary emotes are usually seen in Faded Wheel or a themed event. Hence, players can scroll through all sections of Lucky Royale to get their desired collectible.

Before purchasing any item from Lucky Royale, users should remember that the cost of purchase is variable as they have to spin using diamonds.

3) Top-up events

Players can find at least one legendary emote or a bundle every month through a pop-up event. Players will have to buy a specific amount of diamonds through an in-game top-up service or any third-party website (approved by Garena). Upon a successful purchase, players will receive a free reward.

4) Themed events

Players can view current events or contests in the "Events" section. Browse the plethora of prizes like legendary emotes and bundles through special events in the game. Each themed event has a different set of rules. Therefore, players can participate accordingly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can also use Booyah App or redeem codes to get many legendary rewards permanently.

Edited by Srijan Sen