How to get legendary emotes in Garena Free Fire MAX this month

There are a plethora of cosmetic items accessible in Free Fire MAX, and most require the expenditure of diamonds on the part of the player. Emotes are among the most sought-after things available, and many users are willing to go to great lengths to acquire them.

The two most common ways to obtain emotes in Free Fire MAX are through the events that are offered regularly and via the game’s store. Here’s more information on the same.

Obtaining legendary emotes in Free Fire MAX

Top-up event

Top-up event offers a free loot box and legendary emote (Image via Free Fire MAX)

A new top-up event started in Free Fire MAX on November 17 and will run for players until November 21. Like all the other ones, the requirement is to purchase a given number of diamonds to get the items for free.

This time around, the event features an exclusive legendary emote:

Top-up 100 diamonds to get Bone Loot Box

Top-up 500 diamonds to get Dribble King (emote)

As a result, the interested users can acquire the given number of diamonds from the in-game top-up center and get these two for free.

In-game store

Gamers can otherwise use diamonds to get emotes in Free Fire MAX (Image via Free Fire MAX)

In addition to completing the event, players can also purchase emotes directly from the in-game store with diamonds. They can go through the comprehensive list that the developers offer and choose the required one:

Step 1: For the first step, users should open Free Fire and press the “Store” icon on the main lobby screen’s left side.

Step 2: Gamers should tap on the “Collection” tab and press the icon that represents an emote.

Step 3: The list of emotes available in Free Fire will show up on their screen. They can tap on the required one and then proceed with the purchase.

Step 4: The acquired emotes can then be equipped by the players.

In the coming days, users will be able to get an emote for free as login reward (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Apart from these two methods, individuals will also be eligible to claim a free emote as a login reward, as mentioned in the Booyah Day event calendar.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha