How to get legendary emotes in Garena Free Fire after OB32 update

There are numerous cosmetics in Free Fire, and emotes are some of the most sought after ones. Many players are eager to get their hands on them, and they are even prepared to spend a massive amount of diamonds to get them.

Emotes are divided into different categories based on their overall rarity, with the most legendary ones carrying a high valuation.

Note: This article lists out the current active methods in the game, and the events mentioned will be ending soon.

Garena Free Fire guide: Details on obtaining legendary emotes

In-game store

Emotes can be directly purchased through the in-game store as well (Image via Garena)

The in-game store is the primary method of purchasing emotes in Free Fire, and there is a vast selection of unique ones available. The legendary emote ‘Top DJ’ costs 599 diamonds, while other rare emotes cost either 399 diamonds or 199 diamonds.

Steps to purchase

Step 1: First, gamers must visit the in-game store of Free Fire. After that, they must access the ‘Emote’ section under the ‘Collection’ tab.

Step 2: There will be a list of emotes on their screen, and individuals can purchase any one of them.

Events

This top-up event will be accessible to the players until 2 February (Image via Garena)

Sometimes, events also feature legendary emotes, and the ongoing ‘Kungfu Tigers Top-Up’ offers one. Users are required to purchase a total of 500 diamonds in the game to obtain the emote for free (as a top-up bonus).

Luck Royale

The new Luck Royale features this legendary emote (Image via Garena)

One of the recently commenced Luck Royales, Valentine’s Royale, features a legendary emote and two costume bundles. Users have to perform spins by spending diamonds to have a shot at receiving the same.

However, they aren’t guaranteed to receive the legendary emote through this method, and it is completely based on luck.

