How to get Legendary Free Fire gun skins, vouchers, and more for free this week

Free Fire provides a wide range of exciting in-game accessories that players like to use. One of the most popular items that the battle royale game offers is gun skins, which help improve weapon performances.

The latest event in Free Fire offers gun skins for free. Since these items usually have to be purchased from the in-game store with diamonds, the event is an excellent opportunity to acquire them free of cost.

Free Fire: Film Release Countdown

The “Film Release Countdown” event is a log in one offering three Legendary gun skins for free. It commenced yesterday, i.e., 21 April.

Players will merely have to log in to the battle royale game to claim the rewards. The event will conclude on 26 April. Here are the gun skins and the rewards offered for free:

AUG – Party Animal: Log in for one day

MP5 – Demolitionist: Log in for two days

AWM – Duke Swallowtail: Log in for three days

Diamond Royale Voucher: Log in for three days

Note: Gun skins are temporary and can only be used by players for seven days.

AUG – Party Animal

This gun skin increases the range of the assault rifle, making it even better for medium-range fights. The gun magazine gets reduced.

MP5 – Demolitionist

The rate of fire and the magazine of the weapon has improved. The only downside to the gun skin is that its range is reduced, making it useful for close-range combat.

AWM – Duke Swallowtail

The Duke Swallowtail is arguably the best gun skin that gamers can use for the sniper rifle as its rate of fire and magazine. Even if the reload speed is reduced, the gun skin is worth using.

Claiming rewards in Film Release Countdown event

The Film Release Countdown section (Image via Garena)

Users must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They will have to open Free Fire and head to the Events section.

Step 2: Under the “The First Battle” tab, players need to tap on the “Film Release Countdown” section.

Step 3: They can select the “Claim” button next to the rewards.

Players have five days to claim the above rewards and use the gun skins for seven days. If they want to acquire the gun skin permanently, gamers can head to the in-game store to purchase it.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

Edited by Ravi Iyer