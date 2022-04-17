×
How to get legendary Spirit Unbroken Katana skin in Free Fire this week

Katana &ndash; Spirit Unbroken is one of the rewards in the latest Top Up event (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
Modified Apr 17, 2022 12:11 PM IST
Free Fire diamonds are the premium in-game currency that players use to obtain exciting accessories, characters, pets, etc. These have to be purchased using real money and the method used to do so is referred to as top up.

To encourage mobile gamers to buy more diamonds, the developers of the battle royale game come up with Top Up events from time to time. This recurring event in Free Fire allows players to redeem rewards upon purchasing a specific number of diamonds.

Free Fire: Spirit Unbroken Top Up

Katana &ndash; Spirit Unbroken can be redeemed if players top up 200 diamonds (Image via Garena)
The latest Top Up event titled Spirit Unbroken was introduced today, 17 April 2022. Free Fire offers the following rewards:

Katana – Spirit Unbroken

Description: Held in one piece by mindpower.

Nocturnal Assassin Backpack

Description: Silent and still…

Nocturnal Assassin Backpack can be redeemed if players top up 500 diamonds (Image via Garena)
Mobile gamers have time until 24 April 2022 to claim the above rewards. To obtain the Katana skin, players will have to purchase 200 diamonds and to acquire the backpack skin, they will have to buy 500 diamonds.

How to top up diamonds in Free Fire to avail the Spirit Unbroken Katana skin?

Users can buy diamonds worth INR 400 to claim both Top Up rewards (Image via Garena)
Mobile gamers will have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players must open the battle royale game and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Then, they must head over to the Events tab, under which they can tap on “Spirit Unbroken Top Up.”

Step 3: Users must then tap on the “Top-Up” button next to the rewards, and they will be redirected to the diamond top-up page. The prices of diamonds are as follows:

  • 100 diamonds that are worth INR 80
  • 310 diamonds that are worth INR 250
  • 520 diamonds that are worth INR 400
  • 1060 diamonds that are worth INR 800
  • 2180 diamonds that are worth INR 1600
  • 5600 diamonds that are worth INR 4000

Step 4: Players will have to choose the 310 diamond option if they want to redeem the Katana skin only. They can also select the 520 diamond option and redeem both rewards after making the necessary payments.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, gamers from the country are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

