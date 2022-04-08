How to get free Sauce Swagger Skyboard skin in Free Fire this week (8-16 April)

Free Fire’s premium in-game currency, diamonds, must be purchased using cash. Many gamers are reluctant to do so as they are pretty expensive. However, diamonds are needed to buy various characters, pets, and items offered by the battle royale game.

Top Up events are introduced from time to time to give players the chance to acquire in-game accessories for free. All they have to do is purchase the required number of diamonds mentioned besides the rewards to claim them.

Free Fire: Jaw Bandana Top Up event

Sauce Swagger Skyboard can be claimed by topping up 100 diamonds (Image via Garena)

The Jaw Bandana Top Up event commenced today, 8 April. Battle royale users have time until 16 April to claim the exciting rewards offered by the event.

The following rewards are being offered:

Sauce Swagger Skyboard

Description: Peace out yo

Jaws Bandana

Description: A bandana to match every outfit (hides helmet)

The Jaw Bandana can be claimed by topping up 500 diamonds (Image via Garena)

To claim the Sauce Swagger Skyboard, players will have to purchase a minimum of 100 diamonds, while to acquire the Jaws Bandana, they have to buy 500 diamonds only.

How to claim Jaws Bandana Top Up rewards?

Users can buy diamonds worth INR 400 to claim both Top Up rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 1: They must open Free Fire and then tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Gamers have to head to the Events tab and select the Jaw Bandana Top Up.

Step 3: If they tap on any of the Top Up icons beside the rewards given, they will be redirected to the Diamond Top Up page.

Step 4: Players will have to choose the 520 diamonds option to claim both the rewards. Here are the details of the diamonds and their respective prices:

100 diamonds that are worth INR 80

310 diamonds that are worth INR 250

520 diamonds that are worth INR 400

1060 diamonds that are worth INR 800

2180 diamonds that are worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds that are worth INR 4000

Step 5: Users will need to pay the necessary amount to purchase the diamonds.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, gamers from the country are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

Edited by Ravi Iyer