How to get Legendary Thunder Electrified Bundle in Garena Free Fire this week

There is an abundance of cosmetics in Free Fire, and Garena doesn't shy away from adding new ones regularly. One of the most sought-after items is the costume bundles, and gamers wish to acquire them to make their characters look more appealing.

In one of the newly commenced events, Hurricane Royale, users have an opportunity to get numerous rewards. The Legendary Thunder Electrified Bundle is among the prizes.

Free Fire: Details about and obtaining Legendary Thunder Electrified Bundle

The Hurricane Royale event has started (Image via Garena)

The Thunder Electrified Bundle is part of the Hurricane Royale, which commenced today. Alongside it, there are several other items available in the prize pool, such as a Legendary gloo wall skin, backpack, and so on.

Gamers have to spend diamonds on drawing the rewards, with each spin costing 40 diamonds. Meanwhile, a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at 400 diamonds.

Steps to access the event

Step 1: Gamers should click on the 'Luck Royale' icon and head to the 'Hurricane Royale' section.

Step 2: As mentioned above, users will be presented with two spin options, and they can choose either one of them.

Step 3: Consequently, diamonds will be deducted, and a reward will be withdrawn.

Note: They aren't guaranteed to receive the bundle, and there's only a chance.

How to get other bundles in Free Fire

1) Magic Cube

The Magic Cube section featured various exclusive costume bundles such as the Bloody Mistress, Bioforge, Samurai, Star General, etc. Users can redeem them by exchanging the exclusive Magic Cube token, acquired through several methods.

2) In-game store

Bundles can be acquired by spending diamonds (Image via Garena)

The in-game store also offers gamers numerous costumes, and they have to shell out diamonds to purchase them. They are available at multiple price ranges, such as 1499, 899, 499, 299, and 199 diamonds.

3) Events

The event which offers a free bundle

Events are another way for users to try in Free Fire. Presently, numerous events are available, offering a wide range of items. One of them gives the Jewel Mystified Bundle for absolutely free, and readers can check more about it by clicking here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer