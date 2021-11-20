How to get Leon character for free in Garena Free Fire

The last few weeks have been filled with tons of events for Free Fire players on the Indian server. The Diwali event had initially kept players glued to the game. This was followed by the New Map Launch and the ongoing Booyah day events.

After days of anticipation, the peak day of Booyah Day has finally dawned, and the game's developers have prepared plenty of freebies to commemorate the occasion. A new character Leon is also up for grabs, in addition to several other rewards.

Steps to get Leon in Free Fire

Players will have to manually claim the character via the special Booyah Day event interface. Also, Leon will only be available on 20 November. A free character is something that players should not miss out on.

They can follow the exact steps given below to avail Leon for free.

Step 1: After users have started Free Fire, they must enter the special Booyah Day interface by tapping on the icon on the right side of the screen.

Select Login Rewards option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once the interface opens, they should click on the Login Rewards option on the left side of the screen.

Hit the claim button to get the character (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear on the screen. Players will need to click on the claim button. Subsequently, they can equip this character from the "Character" section.

Leon's ability in Free Fire

Players can equip Leon from the character section (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Leon is a rising star in the basketball scene.

Ability: Buzzer Beater

Leon is one of the two new characters added to Free Fire. He has a passive ability called Buzzer Beater, which replenishes health points every time after players survive combat. The exact details of HP recovery after making it out of an engagement are given below:

Level 1: 5 HP

Level 2: 10 HP

Level 3: 15 HP

Level 4: 20 HP

Level 5: 25 HP

Level 6: 30 HP

Leon is the perfect choice to combine with characters like Chrono, Alok, and K, as users will get an added HP advantage. It will also provide an upper hand in close combat as they will gain health points once they survive a battle.

