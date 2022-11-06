How to get Liberty Superjock Bundle and Potential Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has launched another Moco Store for the Free Fire MAX Indian server. The new Booyah-themed potential bundle and the premium Booyah-themed Gloo Wall skin are the attractive rewards this time around.

The Luck Royale commenced today, i.e., November 6, 2022, and the rewards will be available until November 12. The items are not free and you will have to spend diamonds to acquire them. However, they will be available at a much better rate than what is offered in the store.

New Moco Store featuring exclusive outfits and Gloo Wall skins kicks off on the Free Fire MAX Indian server

The newly added Moco Store will be available in Free Fire MAX for a few days. You will have to select one reward from the Grand Prizes and one from the Bonus Prizes that you wish to obtain. The options available in each of the prize sections are as follows:

Grand Prizes

The Grand Prizes include outfits (Image via Garena)

Liberty Superjock Bundle

Rosy Smile Bundle

Rosy Grin Bundle

Lucky Koi Bundle

Merciless Necromancer Bundle

Fortune Koi Bundle

Bonus Prizes

Bonus Prizes only comprises of Gloo Wall skins (Image via Garena)

Gloo Wall – Potential

Gloo Wall – Winterlands 2020

Gloo Wall – Netherworld Troops

Gloo Wall – Booyah Day

Gloo Wall – Power of Love

Gloo Wall – Hayato the Guardian

Subsequently, you can make spins to obtain random items from the prize pool. You will be drawing the rewards from the following list:

M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

1x Cube Fragment

Infernal Draco (Blue) Token Box

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Two previously selected items

Once you have won a certain reward, it will not be repeated. As a direct result, spin costs will rise accordingly. The following is the breakdown of the prices - 9, 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds. Thus, the overall cost of attaining all six items comes down to 874 diamonds. This is not a bad deal, given that you will receive a bundle and a Gloo Wall skin.

Steps to access the new Moco Store and get the rewards

You may follow the instructions given below to collect the new bundle and Gloo Wall skin from the freshly added Moco Store in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and access the Luck Royale section. Next, select the Moco Store featuring the Trend+ Potential option.

Click the confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select a reward from the Grand Prize and Bonus Prize. Click Confirm to proceed ahead in Luck Royale.

You must exercise caution while selecting the two items as you cannot alter them at a later point in time.

Make spins to receive rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Make spins in the event by spending diamonds to receive one item.

You will receive the grand prize in a maximum of six spins.

Step 4: Equip the newly acquired outfit from the vault section, while the Gloo Wall skin will be accessible in the weapon section.

The rewards provided in the Free Fire MAX Moco Store are worth the diamonds that players need to buy.

