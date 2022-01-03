How to get new Aurora Oni Free Fire bundle from Faded Wheel

Outfits and gun skins have always captivated the interest of Free Fire players, although for various reasons. Users want bundles primarily for their designs and the rarity so they can brag about it to their friends. In contrast, gun skins are desired first and foremost for their attributes, followed by esthetics.

Garena launched a special Oni Spin event in the last week of December, featuring two exclusive rewards: Midnight Oni Bundle and MP5 – Aurora Oni. These cosmetics immediately became popular among gamers, selling like hotcakes as they spent diamonds in events to get them.

Following the success of Oni Spin, the developer has launched one more Oni-themed female outfit: Aurora Oni Bundle in Free Fire. However, this is available in the Faded Wheel alongside Kingfisher – Moonlight Ballad.

New Faded Wheel in Free Fire brings in enticing Aurora Oni Bundle and Kingfisher – Moonlight Ballad

The Faded Wheel launched today in Free Fire and will be available until 9 January. There are ten items in the prize pool, but players will only get eight of them because two must be removed before making the spins.

The rewards that are up for grabs (Image via Free Fire)

Here’s a long list of items up for grabs in the latest Faded Wheel:

Aurora Oni Bundle Kingfisher – Moonlight Ballad Spikey Spine Backpack Weapon Royale Voucher Hunger (Surfboard) Pickup Truck – Summer Heat Desert Eagle – Moonlight Ballad Enter Chrono! (Parachute) Cube Fragment Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

It is important to note that the first spin is neither free nor discounted, and users will have to shell out nine diamonds for it. The cost of the subsequent spins will rise since the items are not repeated.

Readers can follow the steps below to access the newly-started Faded Wheel and obtain the Aurora Oni Bundle:

Step 1: You should boot up Free Fire on your device and tap on the ‘Luck Royale’ icon.

Step 2: Next, you must press the ‘Faded Wheel’ option, representing the Kingfisher – Moonlight Ballad.

After removing two items, players can make spins (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, you can remove the two prizes you dislike and start spinning the Faded Wheel to get the rewards.

A total of eight spins in this event will set gamers back by 1082 diamonds. As a result, they are guaranteed at least one permanent gun skin and bundle along with several items within this amount.

Edited by Ravi Iyer