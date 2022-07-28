How to get new Bonebruiser Scorch and Tidebreaker Surge bundles in Free Fire MAX

Due to the overwhelming demand from players, Garena continually adds new cosmetics to Free Fire MAX while also reintroducing some of the previous ones. This is done so that they can access various options in each category.

The developers have now launched the Fire vs Water event on the Indian server, with a wide variety of cosmetics up for grabs. The items obtainable include two exciting outfits, fists, weapon skins, Gloo Wall skins, banners, and more.

Users cannot get the rewards for free and will need to spend diamonds to attain the items.

Garena releases Fire vs Water event in Free Fire MAX India server

Fire vs Water commenced on 28 July 2022 in Free Fire MAX and features two separate prize pools. A single spin in either pool will cost 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10 will set them back by 180 diamonds.

Spinning on either side will provide an additional discount on the other (Image via Garena)

However, the exciting part of this event is that spinning on either side earns players an additional 10% discount on the opposite side. Hence, if they make a single spin on the Water side, they will receive a 10% discount on the single spin on the Fire side.

Users have time until 3 August 2022 to obtain the following rewards from each prize pool in Free Fire MAX:

Fire Prize Pool

The first set of prizes (Image via Garena)

Bonebruiser Scorch Bundle

Flaming Fist

Gloo Wall – Bonebruiser Scorch

Katana – Whirlwind Blade

Monster Truck – Bonebruiser Scorch

The Dark Knight

Bloody Heart Grenade

Falco

Petskin: Hellfire Falco

Firehelm

Soulless Executioner (Mask)

Pan – Volcanic Fury

Death’s Loot

Dawnlit Drago Backpack

Dawnlit Drago Parachute

Death’s Ride

Fiery Flames

Fire Avatar

Element – Fire Avatar

Force of Fire Banner

Death is Coming Banner

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)

Underground Howl (M1014) Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming (AK) Weapon Loot Crate

Vampire (FAMAS + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Blood Red (MP5) Weapon Loot Crate

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)

Pet Food

Scan

Summon Airdrop

50x Universal Fragment

Water Prize Pool

The second reward pool (Image via Garena)

Tidebreaker Surge Bundle

Hailstone Fist

Gloo Wall – Night Scouter

Katana – Deadly Fluid

Sports Car – Anchor Waves

Crystal Soul

Ice Bomb

Beaston

Petskin: Glacier Beaston

Aquahelm

Phantom Executioner (Mask)

Pan – snowstorm

Beach Box

Wicked Coconut Backpack

Captain Summer Parachute

Ocean Joy

Ocean Predator

Water Avatar

Element – Water Avatar

Force of Water Banner

Deep Sea Sensation Banner

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)

Water Elemental (SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

Captain Bubbles (M60 + M249) Weapon Loot Crate

Water Balloon (AK) Weapon Loot Crate

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate

The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)

Pet Food

Scan

Summon Airdrop

50x Universal Fragment

Steps to get the two bundles in Free Fire MAX

Users can follow the instructions in the following section to make spins to collect rewards:

Tap on the 'Go To' button (Image via Garena)

Step 1: They can first access the event interface in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the 'Go To' button in the Fire vs Water tab in the news section.

Gamers can make spins to win items at random (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they should select the spin on a particular side and continue until they have obtained the bundle.

Players can alternate between the sides as it would provide them with an additional discount. At the same time, only those with a good number of diamonds should proceed ahead as the event will cost them a lot.

