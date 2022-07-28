How to get new Bonebruiser Scorch and Tidebreaker Surge bundles in Free Fire MAX

Due to the overwhelming demand from players, Garena continually adds new cosmetics to Free Fire MAX while also reintroducing some of the previous ones. This is done so that they can access various options in each category.
The developers have now launched the Fire vs Water event on the Indian server, with a wide variety of cosmetics up for grabs. The items obtainable include two exciting outfits, fists, weapon skins, Gloo Wall skins, banners, and more.
Users cannot get the rewards for free and will need to spend diamonds to attain the items.
Garena releases Fire vs Water event in Free Fire MAX India server
Fire vs Water commenced on 28 July 2022 in Free Fire MAX and features two separate prize pools. A single spin in either pool will cost 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10 will set them back by 180 diamonds.
However, the exciting part of this event is that spinning on either side earns players an additional 10% discount on the opposite side. Hence, if they make a single spin on the Water side, they will receive a 10% discount on the single spin on the Fire side.
Users have time until 3 August 2022 to obtain the following rewards from each prize pool in Free Fire MAX:
Fire Prize Pool
- Bonebruiser Scorch Bundle
- Flaming Fist
- Gloo Wall – Bonebruiser Scorch
- Katana – Whirlwind Blade
- Monster Truck – Bonebruiser Scorch
- The Dark Knight
- Bloody Heart Grenade
- Falco
- Petskin: Hellfire Falco
- Firehelm
- Soulless Executioner (Mask)
- Pan – Volcanic Fury
- Death’s Loot
- Dawnlit Drago Backpack
- Dawnlit Drago Parachute
- Death’s Ride
- Fiery Flames
- Fire Avatar
- Element – Fire Avatar
- Force of Fire Banner
- Death is Coming Banner
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)
- Underground Howl (M1014) Weapon Loot Crate
- Flaming (AK) Weapon Loot Crate
- Vampire (FAMAS + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate
- Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate
- Blood Red (MP5) Weapon Loot Crate
- Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate
- Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)
- Pet Food
- Scan
- Summon Airdrop
- 50x Universal Fragment
Water Prize Pool
- Tidebreaker Surge Bundle
- Hailstone Fist
- Gloo Wall – Night Scouter
- Katana – Deadly Fluid
- Sports Car – Anchor Waves
- Crystal Soul
- Ice Bomb
- Beaston
- Petskin: Glacier Beaston
- Aquahelm
- Phantom Executioner (Mask)
- Pan – snowstorm
- Beach Box
- Wicked Coconut Backpack
- Captain Summer Parachute
- Ocean Joy
- Ocean Predator
- Water Avatar
- Element – Water Avatar
- Force of Water Banner
- Deep Sea Sensation Banner
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)
- Water Elemental (SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate
- Captain Bubbles (M60 + M249) Weapon Loot Crate
- Water Balloon (AK) Weapon Loot Crate
- Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate
- Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate
- The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate
- Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)
- Pet Food
- Scan
- Summon Airdrop
- 50x Universal Fragment
Steps to get the two bundles in Free Fire MAX
Users can follow the instructions in the following section to make spins to collect rewards:
Step 1: They can first access the event interface in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the 'Go To' button in the Fire vs Water tab in the news section.
Step 2: Next, they should select the spin on a particular side and continue until they have obtained the bundle.
Players can alternate between the sides as it would provide them with an additional discount. At the same time, only those with a good number of diamonds should proceed ahead as the event will cost them a lot.
