How to get new characters and pets in Garena Free Fire

Characters and pets are two of the core elements of Free Fire, and their importance on the overall gameplay cannot be understated. Players may choose from a vast range of options that are constantly updated to provide an even more balanced gameplay experience.

The most recent character to be added to Free Fire is Nairi, while the newest pet is called Yeti. Both were incorporated after the OB31 update, which was released earlier this month, but are not yet accessible within the game.

Various ways to get new characters and pets in Free Fire

1) In-game store

Most of the characters are available for purchase within the in-game store for gold or diamonds. Garena recently expanded the list of options available through gold to slightly level the playing field. Hence, they can obtain characters in just a few clicks.

On the other hand, pets are only available for diamonds. Players will have to spend 699 diamonds for most of the pets.

These are the steps to buy characters and pets from the in-game store in Free Fire:

Step 1: After starting Free Fire, gamers can navigate through the store and select the character or pet tab, respectively.

Gamers have to select the desired option and press the purchase option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, users can choose the character/pet they wish to acquire and click on the purchase button.

Users need to confirm their purchase (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A pop-up will be prompted to confirm the purchase, and once the user confirms their selection, the corresponding in-game currency will be deducted and they will receive the character/pet.

Top up events

Most of the characters and pets released in 2021 were through top up events or login rewards. Popular characters released via these events include Xayne, Skyler, Maro, D-Bee and pets like Sensei Tig, Dr Beanie, Agent Hop and more.

The fact that the rewards offered during the top-up events are technically free, it's a great opportunity for gamers to obtain newly added pets or characters at zero cost. However, the duration of the top up events is usually limited.

Other events

Events like Mystery Shop provide items at discount (Image via Free Fire)

Several events in Free Fire provide characters and pets at a discount. One of the most popular ones is the Mystery Shop. Gamers have the option to purchase characters and pets for up to a 90% discount, offering an ideal opportunity to get characters or pets they were unable to obtain through top-up events.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha