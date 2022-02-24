How to get new Dusklit Slayer bundle in Free Fire MAX Diamond Royale

Garena has added a new Diamond Royale to Free Fire MAX that includes the Dusklit Slayer Bundle in addition to various other individual fashion items. Users must spend diamonds to make spins and receive random items.

All cosmetics, especially outfits or bundles, are very valuable in the game as players typically go to great lengths to acquire appealing and exclusive ones. This is essentially a collection of themed fashion items that lets users customize the character's appearance.

New Diamond Royale brings the Dusklit Slayer Bundle in Free Fire MAX

The new Diamond Royale in Free Fire MAX has commenced today, and players will have plenty of time on their hands since the Luck Royale will end in 28 days. A single spin costs 60 diamonds, whereas a pack of 11 spins (10+1) costs 600 diamonds. Gamers can also use Diamond Royale Vouchers instead of utilizing the in-game currency.

The Dusklit Slayer Bundle is a red and black themed female outfit with gray hair, which includes the following:

Dusklit Slayer Bundle (Top)

Dusklit Slayer Bundle (Bottom)

Dusklit Slayer Bundle (Shoes)

Dusklit Slayer Bundle (Head)

Dusklit Slayer Bundle (Mask)

As players continue to spin, their Luck factor will rise, increasing the opportunity to acquire the grand prize.

The prize pool (Image via Garena)

A specific item is not guaranteed, and players have the opportunity to win any of the items from the new Free Fire MAX Diamond Royale prize pool, which includes the following:

Dusklit Slayer Bundle

Magic Cube

Cube Fragment

Neolithic (Top)

Neolithic (Bottom)

Neolithic (Mask)

Neolithic (Shoes)

Paleolithic (Top)

Paleolithic (Bottom)

Paleolithic (Mask)

Paleolithic (Shoes)

Flame Fighter (Top)

Flame Fighter (Bottom)

Flame Fighter (Mask)

Flame Fighter (Shoes)

Lady of Flame (Top)

Lady of Flame (Bottom)

Lady of Flame (Mask)

Lady of Flame (Shoes)

Combat Vest (Male)

Combat Pants (Male)

Combat Boots (Male)

Combat Vest (Female)

Combat Shorts (Female)

Combat Boots (Female)

T-Shirt (Smile)

Discount Coupon

Sneakers (Blue)

Sneakers (Black)

Sneakers (White)

Shorts (Camouflage)

Shorts (Jungle)

Shorts (Desert)

T-shirt (Dislike)

T-shirt (Like)

50% EXP Card

50% Gold Card

100x Memory Fragments (28 different characters)

Steps to accessing the new Diamond Royale and making spins

Click on the Luck Royale option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Sign in to the Free Fire MAX account and access Luck Royale by tapping on the particular option.

Step 2: Select Diamond Royale and make spins.

Since users are not guaranteed the bundle in a fixed number of spins, the number of diamonds involved is too steep. Moreover, if users are interested, they may wait for the last few days of Luck Royale as the developers generally offer a 50% sale.

