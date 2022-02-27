How to get new gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX in India

Now that Free Fire has been banned, many players are shifting to Free Fire MAX as it is the best legal alternative. The ban came as a shock to fans, many of whom questioned the cause of the ban. The government did not just ban the battle royale game, but they also banned 53 other mobile applications.

One of the best aspects of shifting to the premium version of the game is that players can still use their old Free Fire accounts. Thereby, they will not lose any skins, accessories, or in-game items they previously possessed.

Gloo walls in Free Fire MAX

A stylish gloo wall skin in the battle royale game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gloo walls are an intrinsic part of the battle royale game, and players often use them as temporary coverage from enemies. Experienced players can also use gloo walls for various tricks to yield better results in the Battle Royale mode.

Gloo wall skins are fancy items that players can purchase from the in-game store. These skins have cool designs and work as normal gloo walls would and do not tweak their characteristics in any way.

How can players purchase gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX?

Gloo walls are not always available in Free Fire MAX. After they are introduced for a short while, mobile gamers will need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players will first have to open the battle royale game and then tap on the Store option.

Step 2: They will then have to go to the Items section and tap on the gloo wall skin.

Step 3: They will then have to pay with the diamonds necessary to purchase it.

Alternatives

Sometimes gloo wall skins are given away for free as part of a Top-Up event and Watch To Win. Mobile gamers can also stand a chance to win the accessory via redeem codes that can be used to claim rewards from the redemption site.

