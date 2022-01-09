How to get the new Golden Roar bundle in Free Fire this week

Cosmetics, especially outfits, hold enormous value in Free Fire because players strive to acquire them as soon as they become available. The game offers users new and attractive options through numerous methods such as events, Luck Royales, Elite Passes, and others.

The Golden Roar bundle is the latest cosmetic item to make its way to the game. With its fiery esthetic, the outfit has captivated the players’ interest. Gamers will have to spend diamonds to acquire the cosmetic during the Moco Store event.

Golden Roar bundle is now available in Free Fire

The Moco Store launched on 9 January 2022, and gamers can access it until 15 January 2022. The unique aspect of this event is that players can determine the grand prize and the bonus prize that they wish to attain. The available options in both the categories are as follows:

Grand Prizes

These are the Grand Prizes in the event (Image via Free Fire)

Golden Roar Bundle

Mechanikill Toxipion Bundle

Vermilion Whirlwind Bundle

AK – Flaming Red

AN94 – Carnival Carnage

SCAR – Mystic Seeker

Bonus Prizes

Bonus Prizes that gamers can select (Image via Free Fire)

AC80 – Golden Roar

Shake with Me emote

Name Change Card

Wukong

Shiba

Golden Fist Backpack

Once users have selected items from each set, they can make a spin to draw the rewards from the pool of six items. They are:

Lion Rage (Bottom)

Lion Rage (Top)

1x Cube Fragment

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry 31 January 2022)

Two other selected items from the two prize pools

Four items are fixed while the remaining two depend on selection made(Image via Garena)

The interesting element is that, similar to the Faded Wheel, once users receive a reward, it will not be repeated. Moreover, the cost of spins will also gradually rise. They are eligible to obtain all the rewards for 874 diamonds.

Steps that players can follow to obtain the Golden Roar Bundle

You can access the event and attain the Golden Roar Bundle and other rewards by following these steps:

Step 1: After you have signed in to your Free Fire account, you will need to tap on the Luck Royale option.

You should select Moco Store in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, select Moco Store from the multiple options on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: Next, you can select one Grand Prize, and one Bonus Prize, and then hit the confirm button.

Step 4: Finally, you may draw one item at a time by using diamonds.

Since gamers can ideally get the bundle and gun skin in 874 diamonds via the Moco Store in Free Fire, this is a great deal.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan