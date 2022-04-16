How to get new Golden Threat Bundle in Free Fire MAX Incubator

The developers of Free Fire MAX often come up with new events for players to enjoy. The incubator is one such recurring event that allows mobile gamers to claim exciting outfit bundles if they spend a specific number of diamonds (in-game currency).

The Incubator event is part of the Luck Royale section, where users will have to spin the wheel. Each spin is worth 40 diamonds, and five spins are worth 180 diamonds.

The bundles in the Incubator Exchange are worth Blueprints and Evolution Stones that can be acquired via spins. Once Free Fire MAX gamers have gathered enough of these, they can claim any outfit bundle.

Free Fire MAX: Spider’s Nest Incubator

The Spider’s Nest Incubator (Image via Apd free fire legends; YouTube)

The latest Incubator event in the battle royale game, Spider's Nest, commenced today, 16 April. It offers six exciting bundles for users to claim, out of which the Golden Threat Bundle is the most popular.

Players will need 3 Blueprints: Black Widow Suits and 7 Evolution Stones to claim the Golden Threat Bundle in Free Fire MAX. The Incubator event will conclude on 22 April, so they have only seven days to claim the bundle of their choice.

Incubator Spin items

Items available in the Incubator Spin (Image via Apd free fire legends; YouTube)

Here are the items that players can claim by spinning:

Blueprint: Black Widow Suit

Scrolls of Azure Badge

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragment (Nairi)

Skyline Loot Crate

Evolution Stone

Pet Food

Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Bonfire

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Exchanges

The Golden Threat Bundle in the Incubator event (Image via Apd free fire legends; YouTube)

Aside from the Golden Threat Bundle, here are five other bundles that users can acquire by taking part in the Incubator event in Free Fire MAX:

Golden Fang Bundle – 3 Blueprint: Black Widow Suits and 7 Evolution Stones

Violet Threat Bundle – 2 Blueprint: Black Widow Suits and 5 Evolution Stones

Void Goddess Bundle – 2 Blueprint: Black Widow Suits and 5 Evolution Stones

Silver Threat Bundle – 1 Blueprint: Black Widow Suits and 3 Evolution Stones

Silver Goddess Bundles – 1 Blueprint: Black Widow Suits and 3 Evolution Stones

How to claim Golden Threat Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Gamers can follow these steps to claim the Golden Threat Bundle via Spider's Nest Incubator:

Step 1: They have to open the battle royale game and tap on the Luck Royale option.

Step 2: Users have to head to the Incubator option.

Step 3: They should either opt for one spin or five spins to claim the required number of Blueprints and Evolution Stones.

Step 4: Once they have gathered enough, players may tap on the Exchange button to claim the Golden Threat Bundle.

