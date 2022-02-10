How to get new Halo of Music emote and Flames Enchanted Bundle in Free Fire Faded Wheel this week

Free Fire already has a wide assortment of in-game items. Garena constantly adds new ones to the game to provide players with a more diverse selection of items. They recently released a new Halo of Music emote, which also happens to be the first emote with music.

The emote has been added in the new Faded Wheel, alongside a range of additional prizes, including the exclusive Flames Enchanted Bundle. Players prefer this luck royale because they are guaranteed a certain amount of items with a specified number of attempts, so the total cost is known.

New Free Fire Faded Wheel brings in an exclusive emote and bundle

Garena added the new Faded Wheel in Free Fire on 10 February 2022, and gamers can access it to make spins until 16 February 2022. As usual, the prize pool comprises a total of 10 items. However, players must withdraw two of them from the pool that they do not intend to receive.

The list of items up for grabs is as follows:

Halo of Music emote

Burning Rays (Shoes)

M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 28 February 2022)

Legend of Swords Parachute

Flames Enchanted Bundle

Burning Rays (Top)

Burning Rays (Bottom)

1x Cube Fragment

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

After removing the two items, players can spin the wheel using diamonds to obtain a random item. Each consecutive spin will cost more in-game currency since a particular item will not be repeated after users obtain it.

The cost of spins (Image via Garena)

The exact cost of each spin is given below:

1st spin – 9 diamonds

2nd spin – 19 diamonds

3rd spin – 39 diamonds

4th spin – 69 diamonds

5th spin – 99 diamonds

6th spin – 149 diamonds

7th spin – 199 diamonds

8th spin – 499 diamonds

Steps to access the event

Here are the steps to access the event and make the spins

Step 1: You players must open Free Fire and access the Faded Wheel under the Luck Royale section.

Remove two items from the pool (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, users should remove two items from the prize pool and select two items they do not wish to acquire.

Step 3: Finally, gamers can make spins to draw the rewards.

The overall cost of drawing eight rewards in the event is 1082 diamonds, which is certainly a good bargain when users consider the price of these items.

Generally, an exclusive bundle costs even more, while a rare emote would also cost a few hundred diamonds. Thus, users with sufficient diamonds can certainly go ahead.

Edited by Shaheen Banu