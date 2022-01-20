How to get new legendary emote in Garena Free Fire this week: Emote Party event (January 2022)

While on the battlefield, Free Fire players can easily express themselves through the use of emotes. A plethora of these emotes are accessible in-game and can be used to express a range of emotions, from dominance to celebration, and a lot more. Furthermore, the developers are constantly expanding the number of choices that are accessible.

Garena has just introduced Rock Paper Scissor, the first-ever interactive emote in Free Fire. It is accessible as a reward in the Emote Party event, which also features several other rare and unique items. This is the fifth iteration of the event, and players have already begun swarming it to get the items.

Free Fire Emote Party event explained

The Emote Party event started on 20 January 2022 and will be available until 26 January 2022. In it, players spin for prizes using the Normal (19 diamonds) or Super Draw (199 diamonds), with the difference being that users are guaranteed an emote in the latter.

Moreover, users are guaranteed the new Rock Paper Scissors emote with the fifth Super Draw. As a result, gamers will get five permanent emotes for a total of 895 diamonds, which is a good bargain. They can also attempt more spins as every subsequent fifth Super Draw will net them a legendary emote, if they do not possess it already.

Even gamers who do not possess a lot of in-game currency can give it a try as the first draw in both cases is available for a 50% discount, i.e., nine diamonds and 99 diamonds, respectively.

The list of items available in the new event is as follows:

Grand Prizes

Rock Paper Scissors

FFWC Throne

Captain Booyah

All in Control

Debugging

Normal Prizes

Bring it On!

Bhangra

Fancy Hands

Challenge On!

One-Finger Pushup

Threaten

The Victor

Sii!

Moon Flip

Death Glare

Party Dance

Dangerous Game

Provoke

Kongfu

Wiggle Walk

Shake it Up

Shake with Me

Baby Shark

Hello!

Applause

Dab

Arm Wave

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date 28 February)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date 28 February)

Hellfire M4A1 Crate

T.R.A.P Famas Crate

Bumblebee Gun Crate

Digital Invasion Gun Crate

Red Samurai Gun Crate

Shark Attack Gun Crate

Pink Devil Gun Crate

Scan

50x Universal Fragment

1x Pet Food

1x Gold Royale Voucher

Resupply Map

Steps to access the event and draw the rewards

Hit the go to button (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Head over to the news section and click the go-to button under the Emote Party section to open the event interface.

Step 2: Make the desired type of spins until the rewards are acquired.

