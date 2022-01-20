How to get new legendary emote in Garena Free Fire this week: Emote Party event (January 2022)

While on the battlefield, Free Fire players can easily express themselves through the use of emotes. A plethora of these emotes are accessible in-game and can be used to express a range of emotions, from dominance to celebration, and a lot more. Furthermore, the developers are constantly expanding the number of choices that are accessible.
Garena has just introduced Rock Paper Scissor, the first-ever interactive emote in Free Fire. It is accessible as a reward in the Emote Party event, which also features several other rare and unique items. This is the fifth iteration of the event, and players have already begun swarming it to get the items.
Free Fire Emote Party event explained
The Emote Party event started on 20 January 2022 and will be available until 26 January 2022. In it, players spin for prizes using the Normal (19 diamonds) or Super Draw (199 diamonds), with the difference being that users are guaranteed an emote in the latter.
Moreover, users are guaranteed the new Rock Paper Scissors emote with the fifth Super Draw. As a result, gamers will get five permanent emotes for a total of 895 diamonds, which is a good bargain. They can also attempt more spins as every subsequent fifth Super Draw will net them a legendary emote, if they do not possess it already.
Even gamers who do not possess a lot of in-game currency can give it a try as the first draw in both cases is available for a 50% discount, i.e., nine diamonds and 99 diamonds, respectively.
The list of items available in the new event is as follows:
Grand Prizes
- Rock Paper Scissors
- FFWC Throne
- Captain Booyah
- All in Control
- Debugging
Normal Prizes
- Bring it On!
- Bhangra
- Fancy Hands
- Challenge On!
- One-Finger Pushup
- Threaten
- The Victor
- Sii!
- Moon Flip
- Death Glare
- Party Dance
- Dangerous Game
- Provoke
- Kongfu
- Wiggle Walk
- Shake it Up
- Shake with Me
- Baby Shark
- Hello!
- Applause
- Dab
- Arm Wave
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date 28 February)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date 28 February)
- Hellfire M4A1 Crate
- T.R.A.P Famas Crate
- Bumblebee Gun Crate
- Digital Invasion Gun Crate
- Red Samurai Gun Crate
- Shark Attack Gun Crate
- Pink Devil Gun Crate
- Scan
- 50x Universal Fragment
- 1x Pet Food
- 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- Resupply Map
Steps to access the event and draw the rewards
Step 1: Head over to the news section and click the go-to button under the Emote Party section to open the event interface.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Step 2: Make the desired type of spins until the rewards are acquired.