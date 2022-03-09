How to get new legendary Metal Wings AWM skin in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Free Fire MAX has a special section called Luck Royale that allows players to win exciting rewards. Each section of the Luck Royale has a list of prizes that players can potentially win if they spin it by spending diamonds.

One of the events that has been introduced by the battle royale game in collaboration with Assassin’s Creed is the Assassin’s Creed Royale. This section has exciting in-game accessories inspired by the medieval world of the action-adventure game.

Assassin’s Creed Royale in Free Fire MAX

Assassin’s Creed Royale commenced on 5 March 2022 and will be available to players until 11 March 2022. One spin in this Luck Royale is worth 40 diamonds, whereas a total of eleven spins is worth 400 diamonds.

Here is the list of prizes that players will be assigned at random once they opt to spin:

Desert Eagle – Metal Wings AWM – Metal Wings Dagger Punch Forsaken Brotherhood Bundle Chips Case Pan – Volcanic Fury Haunted Dawn (surfboard) Unagi (parachute) 10x Hooded Darkness 5x Hooded Darkness 3x Hooded Darkness 2x Hooded Darkness Hooded Darkness SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate Booyah Weapon Loot Crate Demolitionist Weapon Loot

Steps to winning legendary Metal Wings AWM skin in Free Fire MAX

Metal Wings AWM skin (Image via Garena)

The Metal Wings AWM skin is an in-game item that players can win via the Assassin’s Creed Royale. The skin not only looks great but also increases the damage and armor penetration of the weapon. The only disadvantage is that the movement speed of AWM gets reduced.

Gamers must follow the steps given below to stand a chance to win the legendary Metal Wings AWM skin in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Players must first open the battle royale game and then tap on the Luck Royale option.

Step 2: They must then tap on the Assassin’s Creed Royale section.

Step 3: Players should choose either 1 Spin or 10+1 Spins option.

Note: Gamers will have a better shot at winning the AWM skin if they opt for the 10+1 Spins option.

