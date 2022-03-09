×
Create
Notifications

How to get new legendary Metal Wings AWM skin in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Players can stand a chance to win Metal Wings AWM skin in Free Fire MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)
Players can stand a chance to win Metal Wings AWM skin in Free Fire MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Mar 09, 2022 12:28 PM IST
Feature

Free Fire MAX has a special section called Luck Royale that allows players to win exciting rewards. Each section of the Luck Royale has a list of prizes that players can potentially win if they spin it by spending diamonds.

One of the events that has been introduced by the battle royale game in collaboration with Assassin’s Creed is the Assassin’s Creed Royale. This section has exciting in-game accessories inspired by the medieval world of the action-adventure game.

Assassin’s Creed Royale in Free Fire MAX

Assassin’s Creed Royale commenced on 5 March 2022 and will be available to players until 11 March 2022. One spin in this Luck Royale is worth 40 diamonds, whereas a total of eleven spins is worth 400 diamonds.

Here is the list of prizes that players will be assigned at random once they opt to spin:

  1. Desert Eagle – Metal Wings
  2. AWM – Metal Wings
  3. Dagger Punch
  4. Forsaken Brotherhood Bundle
  5. Chips Case
  6. Pan – Volcanic Fury
  7. Haunted Dawn (surfboard)
  8. Unagi (parachute)
  9. 10x Hooded Darkness
  10. 5x Hooded Darkness
  11. 3x Hooded Darkness
  12. 2x Hooded Darkness
  13. Hooded Darkness
  14. SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot
  15. Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate
  16. Booyah Weapon Loot Crate
  17. Demolitionist Weapon Loot

Steps to winning legendary Metal Wings AWM skin in Free Fire MAX

Metal Wings AWM skin (Image via Garena)
Metal Wings AWM skin (Image via Garena)

The Metal Wings AWM skin is an in-game item that players can win via the Assassin’s Creed Royale. The skin not only looks great but also increases the damage and armor penetration of the weapon. The only disadvantage is that the movement speed of AWM gets reduced.

Gamers must follow the steps given below to stand a chance to win the legendary Metal Wings AWM skin in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Players must first open the battle royale game and then tap on the Luck Royale option.

Step 2: They must then tap on the Assassin’s Creed Royale section.

Step 3: Players should choose either 1 Spin or 10+1 Spins option.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Gamers will have a better shot at winning the AWM skin if they opt for the 10+1 Spins option.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी