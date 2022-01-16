×
Create
Notifications

How to get new Megalodon Scar from Faded Wheel in Free Fire

Megalodon Alpha Scar is now accessible in Free Fire (Image via Garena)
Megalodon Alpha Scar is now accessible in Free Fire (Image via Garena)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 16, 2022 11:38 AM IST
Feature

Gun skins hold a special place in the Free Fire community. However, the popularity of Evo Gun skins is unmatched. Users may upgrade these skins through a special token. As players continue through these levels, they will have access to new attributes, special animations, unique abilities, and other features.

This is not always accessible within the game and developers only provide them briefly. As a result, gamers are inclined to acquire these skins at any cost. The developers are back this time with the SCAR - Megalodon Alpha in the Faded Wheel, along with several other cosmetic items.

Megalodon Alpha Scar is now available in Free Fire

The Faded Wheel featuring the Megalodon Alpha SCAR started today in Free Fire and will be accessible until 22 January 2022. Gamers may use diamonds to spin the wheel and win prizes. Furthermore, a reward is never repeated, and the cost of a spin steadily increases until it reaches 499 diamonds.

The prize pool comprises the following items:

  • SCAR – Megalodon Alpha
  • Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date 31 January 2022)
  • Megalodon Alpha Token Box
  • Shark Attack parachute
  • MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Box
  • Shark Attack Loot Box
  • Shark Tooth (SCAR)
  • Shark Attack Backpack
  • Cube Fragment
  • Shark Attack Surfboard

Players need to remove two undesired items, and the overall cost of acquiring eight rewards is 1082 diamonds.

Steps to get the rewards through the Faded Wheel

Step 1: Users can first access the Faded Wheel in the Luck Royale section.

Remove the two items (Image via Garena)
Remove the two items (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they may remove two undesired items and confirm their selection.

The first spin costs nine diamonds (Image via Garena)
The first spin costs nine diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Subsequently, players need to spend diamonds to draw rewards at random until they obtain the gun skin.

For 1082 diamonds, users have been assured a permanent gun skin, as well as numerous other cosmetics such as a parachute skin, bag, loot box, and more, this is certainly a great bargain.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The major expense for the Evo Gun skin is not the diamonds necessary to get it but the in-game currency required to obtain the 1450 tokens needed to max out the gun skin.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी