How to get new Megalodon Scar from Faded Wheel in Free Fire

Gun skins hold a special place in the Free Fire community. However, the popularity of Evo Gun skins is unmatched. Users may upgrade these skins through a special token. As players continue through these levels, they will have access to new attributes, special animations, unique abilities, and other features.

This is not always accessible within the game and developers only provide them briefly. As a result, gamers are inclined to acquire these skins at any cost. The developers are back this time with the SCAR - Megalodon Alpha in the Faded Wheel, along with several other cosmetic items.

Megalodon Alpha Scar is now available in Free Fire

The Faded Wheel featuring the Megalodon Alpha SCAR started today in Free Fire and will be accessible until 22 January 2022. Gamers may use diamonds to spin the wheel and win prizes. Furthermore, a reward is never repeated, and the cost of a spin steadily increases until it reaches 499 diamonds.

The prize pool comprises the following items:

SCAR – Megalodon Alpha

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date 31 January 2022)

Megalodon Alpha Token Box

Shark Attack parachute

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Box

Shark Attack Loot Box

Shark Tooth (SCAR)

Shark Attack Backpack

Cube Fragment

Shark Attack Surfboard

Players need to remove two undesired items, and the overall cost of acquiring eight rewards is 1082 diamonds.

Steps to get the rewards through the Faded Wheel

Step 1: Users can first access the Faded Wheel in the Luck Royale section.

Remove the two items (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they may remove two undesired items and confirm their selection.

The first spin costs nine diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Subsequently, players need to spend diamonds to draw rewards at random until they obtain the gun skin.

For 1082 diamonds, users have been assured a permanent gun skin, as well as numerous other cosmetics such as a parachute skin, bag, loot box, and more, this is certainly a great bargain.

Also Read Article Continues below

The major expense for the Evo Gun skin is not the diamonds necessary to get it but the in-game currency required to obtain the 1450 tokens needed to max out the gun skin.

Edited by Srijan Sen