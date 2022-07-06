How to get new Platinum Divinity MP5 skin in Free Fire MAX Indian server

Garena recently released the MP5 Platinum Divinity as the ninth Evo Gun skin in Free Fire MAX. Like all previous additions, users may be able to obtain it in Luck Royale, specifically through the Faded Wheel, which began on the Indian server on 6 July 2022.

Evo gun skins have a high stature in Free Fire MAX as these skins are equipped with exclusive emotes, kill effects, firing effects, hit effects, kill announcements, and even abilities. However, players will need to use special tokens to unlock most of these additional privileges to make the most out of the weapon.

Read through the following article for a detailed guide on how players can get the MP5 Platinum Divinity in Free Fire MAX.

MP5 Platinum Divinity is now available on Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX (India server)

The new Faded Wheel, featuring the MP5 Platinum Divinity, only started on 6 July 2022 on the Indian server and will be available for about two weeks, coming to a close only on 20 July 2022. However, this impressive skin is not available for free and will require gamers to spend diamonds to obtain it. But the added advantage of healing upon inflicting damage has certainly attracted the attention of many.

As players are already aware, they need to remove two items by tapping on the bottom left area of the prize icon before proceeding ahead with the spins in Faded Wheel. The reward pool comprises of the following items:

MP5 Platinum Divinity is one of the ten rewards (Image via Garena)

MP5 Platinum Divinity

1x Cube Fragment

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Wings of Divinity

Platinum Divinity (Blue) Token Box

Divinity Trophy

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 July 2022)

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

Divinity Skyboard

Destiny Wing Token

Once users have removed undesired rewards, they can spin using diamonds. The best part of the Faded Wheel is that gamers will not receive a single item twice as it will be removed from the prize pool once it has been obtained.

The cost of making spins (Image via Garena)

Consequently, gamers will have to spend additional diamonds on every subsequent spin. The prices are 9, 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499 diamonds.

Thus, in the eight spins costing 1082 diamonds, users are assured of all the rewards, including the MP5 Platinum Divinity gun skin. This is certainly a good deal considering all the other items that are also up for grabs.

How to get MP5 Platinum Divinity in Free Fire MAX

Players may follow these steps to get the gun skin:

Select Faded Wheel with Evo gun skin as the reward (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, they should access the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX and select the Faded Wheel featuring the gun skin.

Remove two undesired items (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They must remove two items they do not wish to acquire. Once they have confirmed the selection, it cannot be reverted.

Step 3: Finally, players may make spins to acquire the rewards. Some may obtain the gun skin on the first spin, while others may get it on the last one.

Only users with sufficient diamonds to make all the spins should try to get the gun skin; because, in many cases, it is the last available reward.

At the same time, they must note that the cost of upgrading the Evo gun skin in Free Fire MAX is far higher than the diamonds required to level it up.

The cost of upgrading this skin is quite high (Image via Garena)

Gamers will require a total of 1450 Destiny Wing Tokens that will require thousands of diamonds to be used.

