How to get new Snow Slicer Machete and other Free Fire rewards for free this week

Free Fire players are generally on the hunt for methods through which they can get their hands on free rewards. Developers regularly introduce special events in the game that provide them with the same opportunity.

With the New Age campaign, there has been an introduction of plenty of new events featuring a plethora of themed items. One of them provides the users with an opportunity to get the exclusive Snow Slice Machete skin for no cost.

Note: A few of the events, including the one featuring the Snow Slicer Machete, are yet to commence in Free Fire. Once they start, users can complete the required tasks to get the free rewards.

Getting the Snow Slicer Machete and other rewards in Free Fire

Snow Slicer Machete

Snow Slicer Machete is a part of the Login to the Rising Day event, which runs between 23 and 27 December. During this time, gamers must sign in each day to get their hands on the rewards.

Listed below are the details on obtaining the Snow Slicer Machete and more items in Free Fire:

1x Pet Food: Login 1 day

5x New Age Coins: Login 2 days

Snow Slicer Machete: Login 3 days

2x Incubator Voucher: Login 4 days

As a result, players will have to log in every day for three days to receive the exclusive skin for free.

The event will start on 23 December (Image via Free Fire)

These steps can be followed to claim it:

1) Users should open Free Fire and press the ‘Calendar’ icon. Next, they must head over to the ‘New Age’ tab and click on the respective event.

2) There will be a claim option next to the rewards, and gamers can tap on that to redeem the items.

Other rewards

New Age events will be there in the game for quite a while (Image via Free Fire)

Here are a few other events:

Big Smash Top Up (18 December – 22 December): Players need to buy a particular amount of diamonds to get a pan skin and legendary emote for free.

Play Till Rising Day (20 December – 26 December): Users should complete the required tasks, including killing enemies, getting wins to obtain the Winter Basher skin, and other items.

Friends United (25 December – 26 December): After playing a specific number of matches with friends, players will be rewarded with items.

Play Lone Wolf Rank (25 December – 26 December): Users must complete a given number of matches in Lone Wolf ranked mode if they wish to obtain a legendary skin.

Also Read Article Continues below

New Age (17 December – 9 January): In this web event, players can attain New Age Coins, which they can exchange for rewards in the exchange store. They can also get leaderboard rewards and a free login skin.

Edited by Shaheen Banu