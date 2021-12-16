How to get new Sunscale Serpent bundle and MP40 skins in Garena Free Fire

When it comes to cosmetics, Free Fire players will have plenty of options to choose from. The game already has a diverse collection of items. The developers reintroduce a few of the earlier ones while also adding more visually stunning new items that players find appealing.

The month of December has been packed with new items. To begin with, the partnership with Money Heist not only introduced new themed collectibles, but players also had the option to get a few from the first run of the collaboration in 2020.

The developers recently incorporated a new Freeze Over event, including a new attractive outfit. The return of the MP40 Evo gun skin has also caught gamers' interest.

Steps to get new Sunscale Serpent Bundle in Free Fire

The Sunscale Serpent Bundle is the grand prize of the Freeze Over event, which commenced on 14 December 2021 in Free Fire. Unlike other events, where participants are assured of winning the grand prize within a certain number of spins, the developers have set a diamond threshold for winning the item.

This means that gamers may acquire the bundle for 900 diamonds or less, which is a fantastic deal compared to the cost of items within the store. Moreover, a specific section of the prizes will be frozen after a given number of spins and thus removed from the prize pool. This further increases players' chances of attaining the Sunscale Serpent Bundle.

Step 1: Users can open events within Free Fire by clicking on the calendar icon.

Click on the Go-To button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, users have to select the Go-To button under the Freeze Over tab to open the event interface.

Users can draw rewards by spending diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players can then make the spins until they receive the rewards.

Steps to get MP40 – Predatory Cobra

The new Faded Wheel will be accessible until 21 December and provides MP040 – Predatory Cobra and Legendary Cobra Loot Crate as the two exclusive grand prizes. Similar to the Freeze Over event, users are guaranteed to obtain all these within eight spins, which will cost 1082 diamonds in total.

The gun skin does pack a great appearance with excellent attributes. However, to unlock all of these, they will require Venomous Fang (MP40) tokens, and these do not come cheap.

Step 1: Players can open the Luck Royale section and select the MP40 Predatory Cobra Faded Wheel.

Step 2: Users should remove two undesired grand prizes.

Users can make spin after removing two undesired items (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, players can make spins to acquire one of the items at random. As all the users know, the cost of spins will gradually increase.

Both these events provide excellent value to those who are willing to spend these many diamonds. However, others who do not possess the given in-game currency can wait for the events, which will start with the New Age campaign.

