How to get new Super Gamer bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

With the release of the OB34 update, Garena has incorporated new cosmetics into Free Fire MAX, particularly the bundles. While most of these are available for purchase in the store, a few are made available through events, with the latest being the Super Gamer Bundle.
It is the first Selected Series Bundle and comes with special trigger effects for springing while using medkits and even after knocking down the opponents. Besides this, the reward pool also includes an exclusive Arcade Fun Gloo Wall skin.
How to get the Super Gamer Bundle in Free Fire MAX
The Super Gamer Bundle is available in Free Fire MAX's newly started Coupon Crush event, which kicked off on 29 May 2022. The event offers an exciting price pool with users required to spend diamonds to get the items until 4 June 2022
Players must draw items at random from the reward pool with a single spin at this event that will set them back 40 diamonds while purchasing a pack of 10 turns costs 360 diamonds. For the first time, individuals will enjoy a 50% discount.
The available items are as follows:
- Super Gamer Bundle
- Gloo Wall – Arcade Fun
- Woodpecker – Ace Gamer
- Modern Jazz Jacket
- Modern Jazz Pants
- Stereo Dasher Top
- Stereo Dasher Bottom
- Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
- Winterlands AK Weapon Loot Crate
- Lunar New Year Weapon Box
- Rocker Pack
- Valentine Headset Box
- Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- Universal Fragment
- Pet Food
The prizes will be retained in the storage box, and users can either send them to their inventory or convert them into a special Coupon. These can be exchanged for the following items in the event in Free Fire MAX:
- Super Gamer Bundle – 300 Coupons
- Gloo Wall – 175 Coupons
- Woodpecker Ace Gamer – 130 Coupons
- MP5 – Mr Nutcracker – 120 Coupons
- Guyver M1014 – 120 Coupons
- AC80 Royal Warrior – 120 Coupons
- Budgerigar Bundle – 60 Coupons
- Northern Cardinal Bundle – 60 Coupons
- Scorching Sands Bundle – 60 Coupons
- Graceful Beast Bundle – 60 Coupons
- Fairy Princess Bundle – 60 Coupons
- Power of Money emote – 40 Coupons
- Winter Elk Bundle – 30 Coupons
- Pet skin: Fire Sensei Tig – 30 Coupons
- Dr Beanie – 30 Coupons
- Petskin: Gangster Beanie – 30 Coupons
- Green Flame Draco Token Box 1 – 30 Coupons
- Rapper Throttle – 30 Coupons
- Baby Shark emote – 30 Coupons
- Winterlands Light Tuk Tuk – 30 Coupons
- Flaming Hydra Motorbike – 30 Coupons
- Rabbity Pink backpack – 20 Coupons
- Portable Incubator – 20 Coupons
- Sensei Tig – 20 Coupons
- Katana Swordsman Legends – 20 Coupons
- Grenade Yeti Buddy – 15 Coupons
- Jack in the Box – 15 Coupons
- Hunter’s Trophy – 15 Coupons
- Murderous Amusement – 10 Coupons
- Diamond Royale Voucher – 5 Coupons
- Weapon Royale Voucher – 5 Coupons
- 30 Universal Fragments – 3 Coupons
- Destiny Guardian XM8 Token Box – 2x Coupon
- Incubator Voucher – 2 Coupons
- Pet Food – 1 Coupon
How to get rewards from the Coupon Crush event in Free Fire MAX
The steps to access the event and obtain the rewards are as follows:
Step 1: First, users should open the news tab in Free Fire MAX and click on the go-to button to open the Coupon Crush event tab.
Step 2: Next, players should make the preferred number of spins to acquire items of their choice.
Step 3: Individuals can exchange unwanted items from Storage to obtain Coupons, which can subsequently be obtained for the rewards.
Only players with thousands of diamonds should make spins in this event, as obtaining a bundle would require considerable expenditure.