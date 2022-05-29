How to get new Super Gamer bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

With the release of the OB34 update, Garena has incorporated new cosmetics into Free Fire MAX, particularly the bundles. While most of these are available for purchase in the store, a few are made available through events, with the latest being the Super Gamer Bundle.

It is the first Selected Series Bundle and comes with special trigger effects for springing while using medkits and even after knocking down the opponents. Besides this, the reward pool also includes an exclusive Arcade Fun Gloo Wall skin.

How to get the Super Gamer Bundle in Free Fire MAX

New Coupon Crush event (Image via Garena)

The Super Gamer Bundle is available in Free Fire MAX's newly started Coupon Crush event, which kicked off on 29 May 2022. The event offers an exciting price pool with users required to spend diamonds to get the items until 4 June 2022

Players must draw items at random from the reward pool with a single spin at this event that will set them back 40 diamonds while purchasing a pack of 10 turns costs 360 diamonds. For the first time, individuals will enjoy a 50% discount.

The available items are as follows:

The reward pool (Image via Garena)

Super Gamer Bundle

Gloo Wall – Arcade Fun

Woodpecker – Ace Gamer

Modern Jazz Jacket

Modern Jazz Pants

Stereo Dasher Top

Stereo Dasher Bottom

Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

Winterlands AK Weapon Loot Crate

Lunar New Year Weapon Box

Rocker Pack

Valentine Headset Box

Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Universal Fragment

Pet Food

The prizes will be retained in the storage box, and users can either send them to their inventory or convert them into a special Coupon. These can be exchanged for the following items in the event in Free Fire MAX:

The Redeem Store (Image via Garena)

Super Gamer Bundle – 300 Coupons

Gloo Wall – 175 Coupons

Woodpecker Ace Gamer – 130 Coupons

MP5 – Mr Nutcracker – 120 Coupons

Guyver M1014 – 120 Coupons

AC80 Royal Warrior – 120 Coupons

Budgerigar Bundle – 60 Coupons

Northern Cardinal Bundle – 60 Coupons

Scorching Sands Bundle – 60 Coupons

Graceful Beast Bundle – 60 Coupons

Fairy Princess Bundle – 60 Coupons

Power of Money emote – 40 Coupons

Winter Elk Bundle – 30 Coupons

Pet skin: Fire Sensei Tig – 30 Coupons

Dr Beanie – 30 Coupons

Petskin: Gangster Beanie – 30 Coupons

Green Flame Draco Token Box 1 – 30 Coupons

Rapper Throttle – 30 Coupons

Baby Shark emote – 30 Coupons

Winterlands Light Tuk Tuk – 30 Coupons

Flaming Hydra Motorbike – 30 Coupons

Rabbity Pink backpack – 20 Coupons

Portable Incubator – 20 Coupons

Sensei Tig – 20 Coupons

Katana Swordsman Legends – 20 Coupons

Grenade Yeti Buddy – 15 Coupons

Jack in the Box – 15 Coupons

Hunter’s Trophy – 15 Coupons

Murderous Amusement – 10 Coupons

Diamond Royale Voucher – 5 Coupons

Weapon Royale Voucher – 5 Coupons

30 Universal Fragments – 3 Coupons

Destiny Guardian XM8 Token Box – 2x Coupon

Incubator Voucher – 2 Coupons

Pet Food – 1 Coupon

How to get rewards from the Coupon Crush event in Free Fire MAX

The steps to access the event and obtain the rewards are as follows:

Step 1: First, users should open the news tab in Free Fire MAX and click on the go-to button to open the Coupon Crush event tab.

Users can make required spins (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players should make the preferred number of spins to acquire items of their choice.

Step 3: Individuals can exchange unwanted items from Storage to obtain Coupons, which can subsequently be obtained for the rewards.

Only players with thousands of diamonds should make spins in this event, as obtaining a bundle would require considerable expenditure.

