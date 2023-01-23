How to get Nightfire Kami SCAR and Stormwrath Sickle from Free Fire MAX Moco Store

According to the Free Fire MAX Densho Calendar, a brand new set of events and cosmetics is being dropped onto the Indian server today, with the newest additions being the Nightfire Kami SCAR and Stormwrath Sickle. These have been incorporated as part of the new Moco Store, a popular Luck Royale amongst players.

After kicking off on the Indian server on January 23, 2023, this Luck Royale will remain accessible until January 29, 2023. As is the case with these events, you will have to spend diamonds to make spins after selecting the prize pool to obtain its rewards.

New Moco Store starts on Free Fire MAX Indian server

Moco Store is a preferred Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX due to the guarantee of obtaining rewards after a particular number of spins. Furthermore, players enjoy great discretion when it comes to the event's prize pool. You get to select one item from the Grand Prizes and Bonus Prizes sections each.

The available options in each category are as follows:

Grand Prizes

The Grand Prizes feature six exclusive and attractive gun skins (Image via Garena)

SCAR – Nightfire Kami

Groza – Sterling Futurenetic

XM8 – Abyssal

AC80 – Royal Warrior

PARAFAL – Crimson Heir

MAC10 – Enflamed Terror

Bonus Prizes

The Bonus Prizes present within the event includes six Scythe skins (Image via Garena)

Stormwrath Sickle

Firework Arc

Emerald Power Scythe

Scythe of Snow

Moco's Arc

Goldrim Arc

You can only pick one item from each section. After making your selections, you will have to spend diamonds to obtain them from the following prize pool:

Cube Fragment

1x Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: February 28, 2023)

SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: February 28, 2023)

Two previously selected prizes

Fortunately, the items won't be repeated once you acquire them, improving your overall chances of obtaining the grand prize. However, the cost of making spins will gradually increase to compensate for this. Presently, the specifics are 9, 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds.

Guide to collecting the rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Moco Store

You can follow the step-by-step guide in the section outlined below to collect your rewards from the newly added Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load up Free Fire MAX on your device and click on the Luck Royale section of the menu on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Click on Gun x Scythe from the horizontal menu.

Step 3: Select your desired Grand Prize and Bonus Prize items from the respective tab and proceed.

This selection must be made with the utmost caution, as you cannot change it once the event's prize pool has been finalized.

You must spend diamonds to receive one item from the prize pool (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Spend diamonds to make spins and receive the items from the Moco Store in Free Fire MAX.

Essentially, you will receive all of the items from the prize pool with a total of six spins, which will set you back by 874 diamonds. All things considered, the price for obtaining this attractive gun and scythe skin is not too bad. Generally, players will have to spend thousands of diamonds to get these directly from the store.

