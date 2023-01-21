5 best Free Fire items to purchase from in-game store in 2023

Garena's free-to-play survival shooters, Free Fire and its MAX variant have had massive successes due to their unique gameplay features. The presence of several in-game purchasable accessories has also contributed to the fame of FF/FF MAX, as many desire to spend real money on them in the form of diamonds.

The variety of items in Free Fire and FF MAX has enhanced over time, and one can now acquire various in-game collectibles from the in-game store. Players can find items like gloo wall skins, outfits, emotes, and other cosmetics that allow them to change their in-game persona.

Note: The following list solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best items to get from Garena Free Fire's in-game store (2023)

5) Smooth Ride - Vehicle skin

Smooth Ride car skin (Image via Garena)

Cost - 499 diamonds

One can find multiple vehicles during a Battle Royale match in Garena Free Fire and use different skins to customize their looks. There are various alternatives listed in the store, but the Smooth RIde skin for cars is one of the most impressive options.

Offering a simpler design with colors like red and gold, Smooth Ride looks pretty beautiful and a must-have if players like sports cars. Besides the design, its price is also relatively lower than many other popular options in the store.

4) K.O. Night Backpack

The K.O. Night Backpack skin (Image via Garena)

Cost - 399 diamonds

Garena Free Fire and FF MAX's in-game store provides the players with a catalog of backpack skins with different designs. There are plenty of options, which are impressive and famous, but most of them fade away in the face of the K.O. Night Backpack.

Boasting a boxing-themed design with a punching bag, gloves, and other accessories, K.O. Night Backpack also offers unique special effects of purple colored glow. The black-colored design further makes this backpack skin more desirable.

3) Golden Sunrise Bundle

Golden Sunrise Bundle (Image via Garena)

Cost - 899 diamonds

The Golden Sunrise Bundle is one of the outfit sets available in the game's store that one can purchase with diamonds. The black and gold outfits are pretty impressive and usually look great on any male character, but the Egyptian pharaoh headdress (nemes) enhances the overall design.

One can acquire the Golden Sunrise Bundle from the eponymous section in the game's store with 899 diamonds and equip all of its outfits to show off on the battlefield. Apart from that, players can also create different combinations with the constituent outfits of the Golden Sunrise Bundle, which are listed as follows:

Golden Sunrise (Head)

Golden Sunrise (Face Paint)

Golden Sunrise (Top)

Golden Sunrise (Bottom)

Golden Sunrise (Shoes)

2) Spikey Spine - Gloo Wall

The Spikey Spine gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

Price - 599

diamonds

The next item players can consider buying from the store in 2023 is the Spikey Spine gloo wall skin. Although all the cosmetics displayed in the store's armory are pretty impressive, this is a more popular alternative than one can go for if they have enough diamonds.

Spikey Spine gloo wall offers a spine-like design with thorn-like horns. Many Free Fire fans also love the purple and gray design, and will need 599 diamonds to get this offering from the in-game store section.

1) Top Gamer Bundle

Top Gamer Bundle (Image via Garena)

Price - One Magic Cube

The final entry on this list is a bundle from the store's Redeem section. Top Gamer Bundle is a multi-colored unique outfit set that players can grab by exchanging it with a Magic Cube (100 Cube Fragments). Although there are multiple bundles in Free Fire, Top Gamer seems the best due to its futuristic looks.

Here are the constituent outfits that players will get with Top Gamer Bundle:

Top Gamer (Head)

Top Gamer (Top)

Top Gamer (Bottom)

Top Gamer (Shoes)

Players should top up enough diamonds before heading to Free Fire/FF MAX's store to purchase any of the items.

