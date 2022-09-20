How to get parachute and surfboards at 50% discount in Free Fire MAX (only today)

The sale spree continues in Free Fire MAX as Garena is now offering players on the Indian server a 50% discount on the parachutes and surfboards in the in-game store. Players can acquire a surfboard for as low as 49 diamonds, while all the parachutes are available for 99 diamonds.

Garena frequently releases attractive cosmetics in Free Fire MAX, including skins for vehicles, guns, outfits, and more. These cosmetics are extremely valuable, and players often look for ways to get them for free or at a comparatively reduced cost. The ongoing sale provides them with an opportunity to do so.

List of Free Fire MAX offers surfboards and parachutes available at a 50% discount today

A wide range of items are available at a 50% discount in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Garena is offering a 50% discount on all the available surfboards and parachutes on the Free Fire MAX India server on 20 September 2022. It is a one-day offer, and players will have to be quick if they want to expand their collection further.

The items available in each category, along with their corresponding prices, are as follows:

Surfboard

Chrono’s Skyboard – 149 diamonds

The Magic Stick – 149 diamonds

K.O. Night Champion Belt – 149 diamonds

Cobra Skyboard – 149 diamonds

Maniacal Chainsaw – 149 diamonds

Goddess of War – 99 diamonds

Wasteland Survivor – 99 diamonds

Disease – 99 diamonds

Riot Academy – 99 diamonds

Prey and Predator – 99 diamonds

Slither Skyboard – 99 diamonds

Blood Bat – 99 diamonds

Malice Joker – 99 diamonds

Board of Sickness – 99 diamonds

Soul Reader – 99 diamonds

Swordsman Legends Skyboard – 99 diamonds

Double Skull – 99 diamonds

Mythological Ride – 99 diamonds

Death from Above – 99 diamonds

Mexico Independence Day – 99 diamonds

Ocean Joy – 99 diamonds

An Artist’s Escape

Death’s Ride

Punkster Skyboard – 99 diamonds

Hysterical Cackle – 99 diamonds

Hunger – 49 diamonds

Vertigo – 49 diamonds

Wasteland Skyboard – 49 diamonds

Ocean Predator – 49 diamonds

Killer Mind – 49 diamonds

Glider – 49 diamonds

Fiery Flames – 49 diamonds

Spikey Spine Skyboard – 49 diamonds

Parachute

Arctic Flame – 99 diamonds

Beast in the Sky – 99 diamonds

Blood Reigning – 99 diamonds

Captain Summer – 99 diamonds

Cobra Attack – 99 diamonds

Cobra Strike – 99 diamonds

Death Incoming – 99 diamonds

Draconic Invasion – 99 diamonds

Enter Chrono! – 99 diamonds

Falling Star – 99 diamonds

Gemini – 99 diamonds

Head Hunting – 99 diamonds

Hunter in the Sky – 99 diamonds

Join the Carnival! – 99 diamonds

Legend of the Swordsmen – 99 diamonds

Melody Blast – 99 diamonds

Rapper Underworld Parachute – 99 diamonds

Rebel Academy – 99 diamonds

Shark Attack – 99 diamonds

Flame Draco – 99 diamonds

Spirit of War – 99 diamonds

Street Dominance – 99 diamonds

Superstar Parachute – 99 diamonds

The Death Skull – 99 diamonds

The Maniacs Parachute – 99 diamonds

Wasteland Frontier – 99 diamonds

Wings of the Devil – 99 diamonds

Autumn – 99 diamonds

Bolt – 99 diamonds

Clear Skies – 99 diamonds

Ebi – 99 diamonds

Snow – 99 diamonds

Spring – 99 diamonds

Summer – 99 diamonds

Winter – 99 diamonds

Steps to purchase surfboard and parachute at 50% discount in Free Fire MAX

Players can follow the guide given below to buy a surfboard or parachute at 50% discount:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and select the store option on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Tap on the collection section under the normal tab.

Tap on the 'Collection' option present on the right side of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the surfboard and parachute categories and select the desired item.

Step 4: Press the purchase button to complete the purchase and make the payment.

Once the purchase has been completed, diamonds will be deducted from your account, and you will receive the items.

