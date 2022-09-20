How to get parachute and surfboards at 50% discount in Free Fire MAX (only today)

The sale spree continues in Free Fire MAX as Garena is now offering players on the Indian server a 50% discount on the parachutes and surfboards in the in-game store. Players can acquire a surfboard for as low as 49 diamonds, while all the parachutes are available for 99 diamonds.
Garena frequently releases attractive cosmetics in Free Fire MAX, including skins for vehicles, guns, outfits, and more. These cosmetics are extremely valuable, and players often look for ways to get them for free or at a comparatively reduced cost. The ongoing sale provides them with an opportunity to do so.
List of Free Fire MAX offers surfboards and parachutes available at a 50% discount today
Garena is offering a 50% discount on all the available surfboards and parachutes on the Free Fire MAX India server on 20 September 2022. It is a one-day offer, and players will have to be quick if they want to expand their collection further.
The items available in each category, along with their corresponding prices, are as follows:
Surfboard
- Chrono’s Skyboard – 149 diamonds
- The Magic Stick – 149 diamonds
- K.O. Night Champion Belt – 149 diamonds
- Cobra Skyboard – 149 diamonds
- Maniacal Chainsaw – 149 diamonds
- Goddess of War – 99 diamonds
- Wasteland Survivor – 99 diamonds
- Disease – 99 diamonds
- Riot Academy – 99 diamonds
- Prey and Predator – 99 diamonds
- Slither Skyboard – 99 diamonds
- Blood Bat – 99 diamonds
- Malice Joker – 99 diamonds
- Board of Sickness – 99 diamonds
- Soul Reader – 99 diamonds
- Swordsman Legends Skyboard – 99 diamonds
- Double Skull – 99 diamonds
- Mythological Ride – 99 diamonds
- Death from Above – 99 diamonds
- Mexico Independence Day – 99 diamonds
- Ocean Joy – 99 diamonds
- An Artist’s Escape
- Death’s Ride
- Punkster Skyboard – 99 diamonds
- Hysterical Cackle – 99 diamonds
- Hunger – 49 diamonds
- Vertigo – 49 diamonds
- Wasteland Skyboard – 49 diamonds
- Ocean Predator – 49 diamonds
- Killer Mind – 49 diamonds
- Glider – 49 diamonds
- Fiery Flames – 49 diamonds
- Spikey Spine Skyboard – 49 diamonds
Parachute
- Arctic Flame – 99 diamonds
- Beast in the Sky – 99 diamonds
- Blood Reigning – 99 diamonds
- Captain Summer – 99 diamonds
- Cobra Attack – 99 diamonds
- Cobra Strike – 99 diamonds
- Death Incoming – 99 diamonds
- Draconic Invasion – 99 diamonds
- Enter Chrono! – 99 diamonds
- Falling Star – 99 diamonds
- Gemini – 99 diamonds
- Head Hunting – 99 diamonds
- Hunter in the Sky – 99 diamonds
- Join the Carnival! – 99 diamonds
- Legend of the Swordsmen – 99 diamonds
- Melody Blast – 99 diamonds
- Rapper Underworld Parachute – 99 diamonds
- Rebel Academy – 99 diamonds
- Shark Attack – 99 diamonds
- Flame Draco – 99 diamonds
- Spirit of War – 99 diamonds
- Street Dominance – 99 diamonds
- Superstar Parachute – 99 diamonds
- The Death Skull – 99 diamonds
- The Maniacs Parachute – 99 diamonds
- Wasteland Frontier – 99 diamonds
- Wings of the Devil – 99 diamonds
- Autumn – 99 diamonds
- Bolt – 99 diamonds
- Clear Skies – 99 diamonds
- Ebi – 99 diamonds
- Snow – 99 diamonds
- Spring – 99 diamonds
- Summer – 99 diamonds
- Winter – 99 diamonds
Steps to purchase surfboard and parachute at 50% discount in Free Fire MAX
Players can follow the guide given below to buy a surfboard or parachute at 50% discount:
Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and select the store option on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Tap on the collection section under the normal tab.
Step 3: Click on the surfboard and parachute categories and select the desired item.
Step 4: Press the purchase button to complete the purchase and make the payment.
Once the purchase has been completed, diamonds will be deducted from your account, and you will receive the items.