How to get Plan Bermuda vehicle, gun skins, and collab emotes in Free Fire MAX Moco Store

Free Fire has collaborated with Money Heist multiple times, resulting in many new events and themed cosmetics that have delighted gamers. Since many missed out on these items in the past, the developers have offered them a golden opportunity by adding them to the new Moco Store.

Unlike most of the game's other Luck Royales, this one guarantees users a certain number of rewards after a predetermined number of spins. As a result, they frequently prefer it since the acquisition cost is known.

New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel brings back Money Heist-themed items

Moco Store is a regular feature in Free Fire MAX. However, this one is rather special as it reintroduces the items part of the previous collaboration. The Heist Initiate Moco Store commenced on 10 July and will be available to users until 16 July.

As always, gamers must select a preferred item from the grand prizes and bonus prizes before spending diamonds to make the spins. The available items in both the sets are as follows:

List of grand prizes

Grand prizes include bundles, emotes, and skins (Image via Garena)

Plan Bermuda Shinobi Bundle

Make it Rain emote

Woodpecker – Red Robster

Plan Bermuda Kunoichi Bundle

Money Throw emote

Gloo Wall – Plan Bermuda

List of bonus prizes

Bonus prizes include various items (Image via Garena)

Bag O' Cash

Pan – Great Heist

Pet Skin: Kitty Heist

Plan Bermuda Vault

Plan Bermuda Pickup Truck

Pet Skin: Panda Heist

Once users have selected the rewards, the following reward pools will appear:

The price of spins will increase (Image via Garena)

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 July 2022)

Two other selected items

Like Faded Wheels in Free Fire MAX, the items obtained from the Moco Store will not be repeated. Hence, the overall cost of making spins will increase. The exact price is as follows:

1st spin: 9 diamonds

2nd spin: 19 diamonds

3rd spin: 49 diamonds

4th spin: 99 diamonds

5th spin: 199 diamonds

6th spin: 499 diamonds

Hence, the overall cost of ownership comes down to 874 diamonds. Thus is a good deal for the outfit, along with five other items.

Steps to access event and make spins

Step 1: Players should open Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX and select Moco Store from the menu on the left side.

Users need to confirm the selection, and this cannot be subsequently changed (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They must select one item from each section and click the confirm button. Users have to exercise caution as these selections cannot be reversed.

Step 3: Once complete, they can spin using diamonds until they have procured the preferred item.

Gamers who do not own these items can certainly make the most of this event. However, only those who possess diamonds to make all the spins are advised to try their hand, as they might receive the bonus and grand prizes at the final few spins.

