How to get Platinum Divinity MP5 in Free Fire MAX (November 2022)

Evo gun skins are always in demand within Free Fire MAX. They provide features, including amazing attributes, a special ability, an exclusive emote, and several other effects that make them desirable. Considering this, Garena reintroduces older Evo gun skins, with Platinum Divinity MP5 being the latest.

Like previous relaunches, this gun skin may be obtained via the Faded Wheel alongside seven other rewards, including several cosmetics. This provides terrific total value for the diamond invested into obtaining the rewards.

Luck Royale is scheduled to run from November 8-21. Read through to learn more about the recently incorporated Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX featuring the Evo gun skin.

Platinum Divinity MP5 is up for grabs in Free Fire MAX

A new Faded Wheel has made its way into Free Fire MAX, and you need to spend diamonds to acquire rewards. You cannot directly make spins but instead have two remove two undesired items from the prize pool, which comprises of the following:

MP5 – Platinum Divinity

Divinity Trophy

Divinity Skyboard

Grenade – Time Travelers

Cube Fragment

Lunar New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Platinum Divinity (Blue) Token Box

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Destiny Wing (MP5)

There are eight items present in the prize pool of the event (Image via Garena)

Once the prize pool has been reduced to eight items, you will have to spend diamonds to receive rewards at random. Once obtained, the items cannot be obtained again, and the prospects of acquiring the item increase.

Furthermore, there is no fixed cost for making skins, and the price will gradually increase. You will need 9, 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499 diamonds. This is done to compensate for the non-repetition of the items.

Thus, the overall cost of obtaining the items comes down to 1082 diamonds. However, you will also receive seven other items, making it relatively more economical than purchasing items from the store.

Steps to make spins and receive MP5 Platinum Divinity in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions provided in the following section to make spins and then acquire rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel

Step 1: Load up Free Fire MAX on your device and then access the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Select the Faded Wheel with the MP5 Evo gun skin as the grand prize.

You may now remove the two undesired items from the prize pool of the Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Remove the two desired items from the prize pool and confirm your selection to proceed ahead.

You can start making the spins by spending the diamonds in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can finally make spins to acquire the rewards at random, and you will have to continue until you have received the grand prize.

While the Faded Wheel is a cost-effective way to get in-game items, you should only proceed if you have enough diamonds to complete all the spins. Acquiring the gun skin will only cost a little more than a thousand diamonds, but leveling it up will require unique tokens, which may cost thousands of diamonds.

