How to get rare Angelic Pants and Angelical Sprinter in Free Fire MAX this week

As part of the recent Style Up event in Free Fire MAX, players stand a chance to get their hands on the coveted Angelic Pants and Angelical Sprinter. Getting these highly valued cosmetic items requires players to spend diamonds, the game’s premium currency.
Cosmetics allow Free Fire players to customize the appearance of their characters and differentiate themselves from other gamers. As a result, many users go to great lengths to acquire rare cosmetics.
Fortunately, Garena regularly adds a variety of cosmetics to the battle royale title through various events.
Garena releases rare Angelic Pants through the Style Up event in Free Fire MAX
The new Style Up event kicked off on Free Fire MAX's Indian server on 8 September 2022, and gamers will be able to collect the rewards until 14 September 2022. During this period, gamers can spend diamonds to acquire Angelic Pants and other rare fashion items.
The unique aspect of the event is that users can select the Grand Prize and the chances of drawing it will increase by 10x. However, the event is on the expensive side, as a single spin will cost 40 diamonds and a pack of five will set players back by 180 diamonds.
They will receive the following items from the prize pool:
- Angelical Sprinter
- Angelic Pants
- Lucky Koi (Bottom)
- Lush Clubber (Bottom)
- Stylish and Retro
- Angelical Jogger
- Thompson – Lucky Koi
- SKS – Bumblebee: Sting
- SPAS 12 – Bumblebee: Swarm
- MP5 – Bumblebee: Rattle
- M60 – Ice Blossom
- Sports Car – Ventus
- Ironthrasher Backpack
- Aqua Loot Box
- Golden Hand Loot Box
- Motorbike – Ice Blossoms
- Manly Cologne
- Hiphop Gaze (Mask)
- Lucky Koi (Mask)
- Sauce Swagger Backpack
- Blush (Facepaint)
- Pan – Sauce Swagger
- Hip Hop Street
- Joyful Spring Pin
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October)
- Lightning Strike (MP40) Weapon Loot Crate
- Warrior’s Spirit (FAMAS + Kar98K) Weapon Loot Crate
- Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate
- Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- 30x Universal Fragment
- Pet Food
- Scan
- Summon Airdrop
Steps to access the event
All users who wish to get their hands on exclusive cosmetic items in Free Fire MAX can follow the steps provided below to access the event:
Step 1: Players can open the Free Fire MAX app on their devices.
Step 2: Once they're in on lobby screen, they can tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon and head over to the ‘Events’ section of the game.
Step 3: Under the news tab, individuals should tap on the ‘Style Up’ event and press the ‘Go To’ button. They will be taken to the event page, and they can make spins using diamonds to earn different rewards.
Players may have to spend thousands of diamonds to get a particular item from the new Style Up event despite the increased odds of drawing the rewards. Thus, only gamers who have sufficient diamonds should attempt the spins. Moreover, those looking to make multiple spins in the event should stick to the five spins pack since it is a better deal.