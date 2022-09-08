How to get rare Angelic Pants and Angelical Sprinter in Free Fire MAX this week

As part of the recent Style Up event in Free Fire MAX, players stand a chance to get their hands on the coveted Angelic Pants and Angelical Sprinter. Getting these highly valued cosmetic items requires players to spend diamonds, the game’s premium currency.

Cosmetics allow Free Fire players to customize the appearance of their characters and differentiate themselves from other gamers. As a result, many users go to great lengths to acquire rare cosmetics.

Fortunately, Garena regularly adds a variety of cosmetics to the battle royale title through various events.

Garena releases rare Angelic Pants through the Style Up event in Free Fire MAX

The new Style Up event kicked off on Free Fire MAX's Indian server on 8 September 2022, and gamers will be able to collect the rewards until 14 September 2022. During this period, gamers can spend diamonds to acquire Angelic Pants and other rare fashion items.

Each spin costs 40 diamonds and a set of five spins is priced at 180 diamonds (Image via Garena)

The unique aspect of the event is that users can select the Grand Prize and the chances of drawing it will increase by 10x. However, the event is on the expensive side, as a single spin will cost 40 diamonds and a pack of five will set players back by 180 diamonds.

They will receive the following items from the prize pool:

Angelical Sprinter

Angelic Pants

Lucky Koi (Bottom)

Lush Clubber (Bottom)

Stylish and Retro

Angelical Jogger

Thompson – Lucky Koi

SKS – Bumblebee: Sting

SPAS 12 – Bumblebee: Swarm

MP5 – Bumblebee: Rattle

M60 – Ice Blossom

Sports Car – Ventus

Ironthrasher Backpack

Aqua Loot Box

Golden Hand Loot Box

Motorbike – Ice Blossoms

Manly Cologne

Hiphop Gaze (Mask)

Lucky Koi (Mask)

Sauce Swagger Backpack

Blush (Facepaint)

Pan – Sauce Swagger

Sauce Swagger Backpack

Hip Hop Street

Joyful Spring Pin

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October)

Lightning Strike (MP40) Weapon Loot Crate

Warrior’s Spirit (FAMAS + Kar98K) Weapon Loot Crate

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

30x Universal Fragment

Pet Food

Scan

Summon Airdrop

Steps to access the event

All users who wish to get their hands on exclusive cosmetic items in Free Fire MAX can follow the steps provided below to access the event:

Step 1: Players can open the Free Fire MAX app on their devices.

Step 2: Once they're in on lobby screen, they can tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon and head over to the ‘Events’ section of the game.

Click on the 'Go To' button to get redirected to the event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Under the news tab, individuals should tap on the ‘Style Up’ event and press the ‘Go To’ button. They will be taken to the event page, and they can make spins using diamonds to earn different rewards.

Players may have to spend thousands of diamonds to get a particular item from the new Style Up event despite the increased odds of drawing the rewards. Thus, only gamers who have sufficient diamonds should attempt the spins. Moreover, those looking to make multiple spins in the event should stick to the five spins pack since it is a better deal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish