How to get rare bundles in Free Fire MAX this week

In-game accessories and cosmetics boast a massive fanbase among Free Fire and Free Fire MAX users. Many spend hundreds, sometimes thousands, of diamonds to purchase rare collectibles like costume bundles via different in-game means.

This week, a brand new event titled "Hunter vs Samurai" arrived in the game, which offers as many as four legendary costume bundles. Thus, fans willing to spend diamonds in the game can get bundles and plenty of other rewards this week.

Free Fire MAX: How to obtain rare costume bundles this week (Hunter vs Samurai event in November 2022)

The Hunter vs Samurai event will stay active from November 18 to 25 (Image via Garena)

Hunter vs Samurai event began in Free Fire MAX (Indian server) on Friday, November 18, 2022. It is expected to stay online till November 25, 2022. During the event's stay in the game, fans will be able to access two separate prize pools based on Hunter and Samurai themes.

One can find two primary bundles in each prize pool, which are the toughest to grab. Players will need to draw rewards by spending diamonds on spins and, ultimately, the following bundles from the corresponding prize pools:

Hunter Prize Pool

Ferocious Foxtail Bundle

Fiendish Foxtail Bundle

Samurai Prize Pool

Ballad of Oni Bundle

Song of Hana Bundle

A spin costs 20 diamonds, while 10 spins (concurrently) have a price tag of 180 diamonds. It is also worth noting that the Hunter vs Samurai event has a unique feature according to which if players make a spin, they will get a 10% discount on the opposite side (maximum limit of 50%).

How to access the Hunter vs Samurai event in Garena Free Fire MAX?

You will have to keep paying diamonds unless to get your desired reward (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can access the Hunter vs Samurai event in the game:

Step 1: Open the game on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (applicable only for emulator users).

If you have not updated the game to the latest version, download the OB37 patch from the Play Store or the App Store before accessing Free Fire MAX on your device.

Step 2: Sign into the game using your desired method.

If you use a guest login, bind it with a particular social media platform. This way, you can save your in-game progress, including stats, collection, and purchases online. Moreover, after linking your game account to a platform, you will be able to synchronize Free Fire with Free Fire MAX.

Step 3: After entering the game, tap the calendar icon on the right of the lobby and select the "Events" tab.

Step 4: Under the "Events" tab, you can find "Hunter vs Samurai." Tap the "Go To" to open the event page.

Step 5: On the event page, you can start drawing rewards by paying diamonds for a specific prize pool.

If you are lucky, you will get one of the costume bundles quickly, as otherwise, you will have to pay a hefty price to grab your desired collectible.

