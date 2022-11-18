Free Fire MAX Hunter vs Samurai event: Ferocious Foxtail and Ballad of Oni Bundle

Hunter vs Samurai is the next event live in Free Fire MAX, debuting new exclusive outfits while bringing back numerous other iconic cosmetics. Densho-themed ensembles have been the most popular aspect of the event; however, the Foxtail bundles have gained immense liking from the players.

The event is uniquely designed as there are two separate prize pools, and you have to spend diamonds to obtain rewards from one. Furthermore, you will receive a discount on the opposite side with each spin.

Read through for a detailed guide around the new Free Fire MAX event.

Hunter vs Samurai event is live in Free Fire MAX

The new Hunter vs Samurai event commenced on the Indian server on November 18, 2022, and will be accessible until November 25, 2022. It features two separate prize pools, and the details of each are as follows:

Prize Pool 1

The first prize pool of the event (Image via Garena)

Ferocious Foxtail Bundle

Fiendish Foxtail Bundle

Gloo Wall – Gate to Oblivion

Katana – Wolf Spirit

Lake Spirits Skyboard

Death Snowfall

Grenade – Spirited Overseers

Spirit Fox

Pet Skin: Battle Fox

Cyber Mask

Red Hannya

Pan – Hiphop Face

Kill Box

Nocturnal Assassin Backpack

Raindrops

Songkran Surfboard

Spirited Fox

The Kendoka

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry by December 31, 2022)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry by December 31, 2022)

Santa’s Choice (M60 + SPAS12) Weapon Loot Crate

Valentine’s (AK + AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

Imp-Heads (AN94 + UMP) Weapon Loot Crate

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

50x Universal Fragment

Scan

Prize Pool 2

The second prize pool (Image via Garena)

Ballad of Oni Bundle

Song of Hana Bundle

Gloo Wall – Swordsman Legends

Katana – Emerald Power

Kitty Ride

Thrash Goth

Star Bomb

Sensei Tig

Pet Skin: Ice Sensei Tig

Wildhog Mask

Iron Blade (Mask)

Pan – Booyah Day

Egghunter Loot Box

Ying and Yang

Unagi

Soul Crusher

Swordsman’ Legends avatar

Swordsman Legends banner

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry by December 31, 2022)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry by December 31, 2022)

Santa’s Choice (M60 + SPAS12) Weapon Loot Crate

Valentine’s (AK + AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

Imp-Heads (AN94 + UMP) Weapon Loot Crate

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

50x Universal Fragment

Scan

You have to spend diamonds to receive the rewards. A single spin in either of these will cost 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10 spins is priced at 180 diamonds. The unique aspect of the event is that with every spin, you will receive a 10% discount on the opposite side, with the maximum limit set at 50%.

Steps to get rewards from the Hunter vs Samurai event in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the guide in the following section to receive the rewards from the Hunter vs Samurai event:

Step 1: Access the new event interface in Free Fire MAX. Click on the go-to button under the Hunter vs Samurai section, which is currently available in the new section.

Spend diamonds to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Spend diamonds on the preferred side to receive the rewards.

You can alter between the sides to receive the highest discount.

Step 3: Finally, you may equip the outfit through the vault section in Free Fire MAX.

While the event offers exclusive rewards, only those with tons of spare diamonds in the vault should make spins, as there is no fixed number of spins to obtain the rewards.

