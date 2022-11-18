Free Fire MAX Hunter vs Samurai event: Ferocious Foxtail and Ballad of Oni Bundle

Hunter vs Samurai is the next event live in Free Fire MAX, debuting new exclusive outfits while bringing back numerous other iconic cosmetics. Densho-themed ensembles have been the most popular aspect of the event; however, the Foxtail bundles have gained immense liking from the players.
The event is uniquely designed as there are two separate prize pools, and you have to spend diamonds to obtain rewards from one. Furthermore, you will receive a discount on the opposite side with each spin.
Read through for a detailed guide around the new Free Fire MAX event.
Hunter vs Samurai event is live in Free Fire MAX
The new Hunter vs Samurai event commenced on the Indian server on November 18, 2022, and will be accessible until November 25, 2022. It features two separate prize pools, and the details of each are as follows:
Prize Pool 1
- Ferocious Foxtail Bundle
- Fiendish Foxtail Bundle
- Gloo Wall – Gate to Oblivion
- Katana – Wolf Spirit
- Lake Spirits Skyboard
- Death Snowfall
- Grenade – Spirited Overseers
- Spirit Fox
- Pet Skin: Battle Fox
- Cyber Mask
- Red Hannya
- Pan – Hiphop Face
- Kill Box
- Nocturnal Assassin Backpack
- Raindrops
- Songkran Surfboard
- Spirited Fox
- The Kendoka
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry by December 31, 2022)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry by December 31, 2022)
- Santa’s Choice (M60 + SPAS12) Weapon Loot Crate
- Valentine’s (AK + AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
- Imp-Heads (AN94 + UMP) Weapon Loot Crate
- Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate
- Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate
- Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
- Pet Food
- 50x Universal Fragment
- Scan
Prize Pool 2
- Ballad of Oni Bundle
- Song of Hana Bundle
- Gloo Wall – Swordsman Legends
- Katana – Emerald Power
- Kitty Ride
- Thrash Goth
- Star Bomb
- Sensei Tig
- Pet Skin: Ice Sensei Tig
- Wildhog Mask
- Iron Blade (Mask)
- Pan – Booyah Day
- Egghunter Loot Box
- Ying and Yang
- Unagi
- Soul Crusher
- Swordsman’ Legends avatar
- Swordsman Legends banner
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry by December 31, 2022)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry by December 31, 2022)
- Santa’s Choice (M60 + SPAS12) Weapon Loot Crate
- Valentine’s (AK + AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
- Imp-Heads (AN94 + UMP) Weapon Loot Crate
- Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate
- Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate
- Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
- Pet Food
- 50x Universal Fragment
- Scan
You have to spend diamonds to receive the rewards. A single spin in either of these will cost 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10 spins is priced at 180 diamonds. The unique aspect of the event is that with every spin, you will receive a 10% discount on the opposite side, with the maximum limit set at 50%.
Steps to get rewards from the Hunter vs Samurai event in Free Fire MAX
You may follow the guide in the following section to receive the rewards from the Hunter vs Samurai event:
Step 1: Access the new event interface in Free Fire MAX. Click on the go-to button under the Hunter vs Samurai section, which is currently available in the new section.
Step 2: Spend diamonds on the preferred side to receive the rewards.
You can alter between the sides to receive the highest discount.
Step 3: Finally, you may equip the outfit through the vault section in Free Fire MAX.
While the event offers exclusive rewards, only those with tons of spare diamonds in the vault should make spins, as there is no fixed number of spins to obtain the rewards.