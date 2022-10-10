How to get rare Crazy Bunny MP40 in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX offers players a variety of in-game collectibles that they can add to their unique collection. While some releases do not grab notable attention in the community, some have remained in gamers' minds for years — the Crazy Bunny MP40 is one such release.

The Crazy Bunny MP40 skin is a part of the Bunny Warrior bundle and is one of the rarest weapon cosmetics ever in the battle royale title. It was not made available in the in-game armory store and fans had no way (except for rare special airdrop offers) to get this skin. After a very long wait, they can now obtain this rare piece.

Step-wise guide to get Crazy Bunny MP40 skin in Free Fire MAX

Keeping the popularity aside, the Crazy Bunny MP40 has magnificent attributes as follows:

Range ++

Damage +

Magazine -

Garena has returned the popular MP40 skin to Free Fire MAX via the Bunny Royale event. This specific Luck Royale commenced on October 1, and interested players still have a few days left to obtain this skin as the royale will continue until October 14.

It should be noted that Bunny Royale is a diamond-required event. As such, it is important that players have a significant amount of the currency available in their FF MAX accounts to proceed.

Crazy Bunny MP40 in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Adhere to the following steps to make spins in Bunny Royale:

Step 1: First, log in to your Free Fire MAX ID and subsequently head to the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: You will spot the Bunny Royale tab on the menu on the left. Simply tap on it to enter the specific royale.

Step 3: There, you will see two spin options: 1 spin (40 diamonds), 10+1 spin (400 diamonds). Go ahead with your preferred option.

If you have enough diamonds, it is recommended to spin with the second option as there you will get a bonus spin. This will also help you quickly increase your luck points. The higher the points, the higher the chances of winning the grand prize will be.

After spinning, you may get the following grand prizes, including the Crazy Bunny MP40 skin:

Bunny Warrior bundle

Crazy Bunny MP40

Frenzy Bunny Charge Buster

Hipster Bunny M79

Frenzy Bunny Loot Box

Items after spinning the Luck Royale (Image via TWO SIDE ARMY/YouTube)

Note: You may also win Destiny Bullet tokens that can be used to redeem a particular prize.

Step 4: If you don't get the MP40 skin, you can choose to keep spinning or collect at least 40 Destiny Bullet tokens. You can redeem 40 tokens to claim the MP40 skin permanently.

Steps to redeem Destiny Bullet tokens in the Redeem Store

Redeem store allows users to redeem various tokens for rewards (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps to claim the Crazy Bunny MP40 skin using the Destiny Bullet tokens in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: From the lobby, tap on the store option.

Step 2: There, click on the Redeem tab that you will see on the right.

Step 3: In the Redeem section, tap on the Destiny Bullet tab at the bottom of the right-side menu.

Step 4: Select the MP40 skin and subsequently hit the Exchange button.

By following the steps mentioned in this article, players can acquire the much-desired Crazy Bunny MP40 skin. As mentioned above, it is important to remember that the cosmetic cannot be availed for free and requires the expenditure of diamonds.

