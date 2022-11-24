How to get a rare Free Fire MAX gun skin this week

Since the OB37 patch rolled out, Free Fire MAX has been welcoming new content, in terms of events, every day. The recurring event and temporary section of the in-game Luck Royale and Moco Store is back in the game with some astonishing rewards, including rare gun skins.

Players who have enough diamonds in their wallets and are interested in purchasing rare items can find some exceptional gun skins in the Moco Store. They can grab one of the weapon skins besides a bonus prize and other items this week in the game.

Free Fire MAX's "All new G36" Moco Store: How to grab a rare weapon skin in the game this week (November 2022)

The new Moco Store, titled "All new G36," went live on Thursday (November 24). The time-limited Luck Royale section will stay online for almost seven days before ending on November 31, 2022. Thus, fans have plenty of time to grab the following prizes from the Moco Store:

Grand Prize Pool

Grand Prize Pool of All new G36 Moco Store (Image via Garena)

G36 - Bones of Terror

Thompson - Thrash Metallic

MP5 - Aurora Oni

FAMAS - Warrior's Spirit

MP40 - Lightning Strike

AK47 - Valentines

Bonus Prize Pool

Bonus Prize Pool of All new G36 Moco Store (Image via Garena)

Shake with me emote

Dab emote

Cherished Emerald Loot Box

Star Bomb (grenade skin)

Viking's Spirit (backpack skin)

Name Change Card

Players can pick one prize from each pool and create a specific lineup for the Moco Store with the additional rewards given below:

Santa's Choice Weapon Loot Crate

One Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

(Expiry date: December 31, 2022) Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Therefore, the Moco Store prize pool will have six rewards, including the chosen items from grand and bonus Prizes. The cost of each spin will be given as follows:

First spin: 9 diamonds Second spin: 19 diamonds Third spin: 49 diamonds Fourth spin: 99 diamonds Fifth spin: 199 diamonds Sixth spin: 499 diamonds

Hence, to claim the grand prize from the "All new G36" Moco Store, one must pay at most 874 diamonds (the accumulated price of all six spins).

How to access the new Free Fire MAX Moco Store?

How to access the "All new G36" Moco Store in Free Fire MAX? (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can access the new Moco Store of Free Fire MAX and claim prizes:

Step 1: Launch the latest version of Free Fire MAX (OB37) on your device, i.e., smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop.

Step 2: Log into the game using your preferred alternative.

If you use the guest method, you must bind your account with a specific social media platform. Accounts linked to specific platforms save the game's progress online, which Guest IDs tend to lose after uninstallation or updates.

Step 3: Open the Luck Royale section and select "All new G36" Moco Store, where you can select at most one grand prize and one bonus item.

Confirm the selection (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Confirm your selection and create the new prize pool.

Step 5: Draw rewards by paying diamonds on spins. It will take at most six spins for the Moco Store to provide the grand prize.

Poll : 0 votes