How to get rare outfits from Underworld Wish event in Free Fire MAX this week

Players have witnessed various events in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX in the past few days as Garena has consistently added new content. Fans have already seen two in-game event campaigns - Goodbye EP and Football Fable - that began earlier this month and brought exclusive collectibles.

This time around, Garena has added the "Underworld Wish" event to the game. Therefore, players who are interested and can afford to spend diamonds should take a peek at the prizes of the latest Free Fire/Free Fire MAX offering and grab unique outfits, gun skins, and several other accessories.

A guide to Underworld Wish event in Garena Free Fire MAX (December 2022)

The Underworld Wish event kicked off on December 7, 2022 (Image via Garena)

The latest Underworld Wish event commenced on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and is expected to last a week before ending after Tuesday, December 13.

Hence, players must fill in their in-game wallets with ample amounts of diamonds to grab prizes like Buried Purpledust Bundle, Buried Neonfire Bundle, Shadow Sickle, Buried Purpledust Backpack, and many more.

Prize list of the Underworld Wish event (Image via Garena)

On the event's interface, players will be able to draw rewards via spins. Each will cost 20 diamonds, while a set of 11 will be priced at 200. However, the event will use gacha mechanics, meaning players will receive the rewards randomly.

How to get rare rewards from the Underworld Wish event in Free Fire MAX?

A step-by-step guide to obtaining rare items from the Underworld Wish event in FF / FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's how one can get rare outfits from the Underworld Wish event in Free Fire MAX this week:

Step 1: Launch your device's latest version (OB37) of Garena Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: Sign into the game using your preferred platform or alternative and tap the screen to enter.

If you are using a guest account, link it to a specific platform before accessing the Underworld Wish event. It will help you save your progress online, which is not assured with a guest login.

Therefore, you will retain your in-game stats, collections, purchases, diamonds, and more after binding your account due to updates or uninstallation. Moreover, it will synchronize Free Fire and Free Fire MAX.

You can access the event's interface by tapping the "Go To" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Open the Events section after tapping the calendar icon and explore it until you find "Underworld Wish." Further, click the "Go To" button.

Alternatively, you can click the event's banner in the lobby that appears after entering the game. However, if it doesn't appear, stick to Step 3.

Step 4: On the event page, you can view the prize list and use the diamonds to make the spins. As mentioned, you will receive the rewards at random, so keep spinning until you unlock your desired prize.

Note: It is clear that the Underworld Wish event requires diamonds. Hence, it is not meant for free-to-play users.

